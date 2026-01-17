How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester United vs Manchester City WHAT English Premier League WHEN 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, Jauary 17, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network and Universo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

The spotlight shifts to Manchester this weekend with bragging rights and momentum on the line in a matchup that always delivers drama. City come in carrying the weight of expectations, powered by their relentless attack and focused on staying firmly in the Premier League title race, even as a few uncertainties linger beneath the surface.

United, on the other hand, face mounting scrutiny after recent setbacks, but derby days have a way of rewriting narratives, and the Red Devils will be desperate to channel emotion and urgency into a season-defining response. With intensity guaranteed and storylines everywhere you look, this is one showdown that deserves your full attention—don’t miss a minute of it.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Manchester United vs Manchester City and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Advertisement