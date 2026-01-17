Trending topics:
How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Erling Haaland of Manchester City
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Manchester United vs Manchester City
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, Jauary 17, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network and Universo
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

The spotlight shifts to Manchester this weekend with bragging rights and momentum on the line in a matchup that always delivers drama. City come in carrying the weight of expectations, powered by their relentless attack and focused on staying firmly in the Premier League title race, even as a few uncertainties linger beneath the surface.

United, on the other hand, face mounting scrutiny after recent setbacks, but derby days have a way of rewriting narratives, and the Red Devils will be desperate to channel emotion and urgency into a season-defining response. With intensity guaranteed and storylines everywhere you look, this is one showdown that deserves your full attention—don’t miss a minute of it.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Manchester United vs Manchester City and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
