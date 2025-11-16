Christian Pulisic is reportedly slowing his AC Milan contract renewal for a clear and surprising reason

Following several years without shining in European soccer, Christian Pulisic arrived at AC Milan in 2023 as a great market opportunity. Looking to regain his best form, the USMNT star has scored more than 10 goals in the two seasons he has played and provided eight assists. Due to his great performance, he has become one of the Italian team’s top priorities for a contract renewal. However, negotiations are reportedly delayed for a clear reason.

According to Daniele Longo at CalcioMercato, both AC Milan and Pulisic are willing to extend their contractual relationship. With a contract until 2027, the USMNT star has reportedly decided to take his renewal slowly, as the Italian club has the unilateral option to extend his contract for another year. Despite this willingness, Christian seems to be seeking more competitiveness from the team, ensuring more titles.

Even if the renewal talks have been delayed, AC Milan are reportedly determined to raise Pulisic’s salary from €4.4m to €5.5m per season. However, the USMNT star wants to compete in the UEFA Champions League, and that may play a big role in the negotiations. With his priority being to remain with the Italian side, his continuity may be just a matter of time, as coach Massimiliano Allegri has increased the team’s overall performance in this 2025–26 season.

At the third spot in the Serie A standings, coach Massimiliano Allegri has propelled AC Milan with great competitiveness. With just one loss in the league, they remain only two points from the top. In case they can maintain their strong form, the Italian side may make a Champions League comeback that allows them to improve a roster that has been affected by injuries in this 2025–26 season.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A match.

Pulisic’s key AC Milan teammate has reportedly agreed to a renewal

AC Milan have managed to become one of the most competitive teams in Serie A, making Allegri’s arrival a resounding success. Despite Pulisic and other teammates missing a few games due to injuries, they remain near the top of the standings. In order to maintain their strong performance in the future, the Italian side has reportedly reached a renewal agreement for a key defensive player.

According to Nico Schira, Fikayo Tomori, whose contract expires in 2027, has agreed to renew for three more years. With this, the Englishman puts an end to rumors of a possible return to the Premier League. Although he has not played as prominent a role as desired at the start of the season, his renewal could see him take on a more prominent role, as in previous years, due to his experience.

With Tomori’s renewal, AC Milan could seek to demonstrate to Pulisic the true ambitions of the project, providing continuity with one of his best teammates. Along with this, the possible arrival of Robert Lewandowski as reinforcement in the forward line could tip the balance toward a possible renewal for the USMNT star.