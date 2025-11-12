Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
serie a
Comments

Robert Lewandowski reportedly negotiating AC Milan move, Zlatan Ibrahimovic considered crucial

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan sports advisor.
© Judit Cartiel/Drew Hallowell/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan sports advisor.

With Massimiliano Allegri’s arrival as coach, AC Milan have managed to stay among the top spots in Serie A despite dealing with several injuries, such as Christian Pulisic. However, they have struggled in front of goal, often finding it hard to close out matches. For that reason, the Italian side have surprised many by setting their sights on Robert Lewandowski with Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing a key role.

According to the Italian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, AC Milan are reportedly interested in strengthening their attack ahead of next season. Because of that, they have set their sights on Robert Lewandowski, in case he becomes a free agent after leaving Barcelona. In fact, his entourage has reportedly already met with the Italian club to discuss a potential move, as the Polish striker wants to continue playing in European soccer.

Although Robert Lewandowski is already a veteran, AC Milan’s sports advisor, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, remains the player’s main supporter, according to Diario Sport. With this support, the Rossoneri are reportedly preparing a two-year contract offer to seal his arrival, imitating their latest move for Olivier Giroud some years ago.

In the 2025-26 season, coach Allegri has relied on Christopher Nkunku and Santiago Gimenez as forwards in his offense. However, both players have struggled physically, each scoring only one goal. As a result, the potential arrival of Lewandowski may be a key reinforcement for the Italian side that only counts on Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao to deliver goals, even though scoring isn’t their primary strength.

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.

AC Milan face tough competition to secure Lewandowski’s arrival

Robert Lewandowski, despite minor physical issues, has firmly established himself as one of Barcelona’s standout players. Over 12 games, the veteran striker has netted seven goals, effectively leading the team’s offense. However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, AC Milan consider the 37-years-old star as a key star for their scoring problems. However, they face stiff competition from two top European teams.

Advertisement
Red flag for Massimiliano Allegri as Christian Pulisic’s absence takes its toll: USMNT star returned from injury, but Milan’s struggles without him backed by shocking major stat

see also

Red flag for Massimiliano Allegri as Christian Pulisic’s absence takes its toll: USMNT star returned from injury, but Milan’s struggles without him backed by shocking major stat

Considering his impressive performances, Atletico Madrid have emerged as a top contender to secure Lewandowski’s arrival to make an offensive duo with Julian Alvarez. Nonetheless, Juventus are also pursuing his services, after Dusan Vlahovic potential departure as free agent, report Spanish media. For that reason, the Rossoneri would have to offer a solid sportive project to convince the Polish star to reinforce Massimiliano Allegri’s offense.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Thomas Tuchel addresses Marcus Rashford’s England role ahead of 2026 World Cup amid top form at Barcelona

Thomas Tuchel addresses Marcus Rashford’s England role ahead of 2026 World Cup amid top form at Barcelona

With Marcus Rashford enjoying his return to top form at FC Barcelona, England's head coach Thomas Tuchel addressed the star's role in the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi’s 2021 exit back in spotlight as Joan Laporta’s seven-word admission reignites controversy; Barcelona board member demands ‘real reason’

Lionel Messi’s 2021 exit back in spotlight as Joan Laporta’s seven-word admission reignites controversy; Barcelona board member demands ‘real reason’

This week, Joan Laporta—the president who oversaw Messi’s emotional exit—sparked fresh controversy after making a bombshell seven-word confession about that painful chapter, one that has reignited internal tensions and provoked demands from within the club’s board for “the real reason” behind the Argentine’s departure.

Joan Laporta had his say, but what about Lionel Messi? Inter Miami star’s Barcelona return dream not dead, though it comes with one key condition

Joan Laporta had his say, but what about Lionel Messi? Inter Miami star’s Barcelona return dream not dead, though it comes with one key condition

The Argentine icon's reported stance on a possible comeback has been revealed, and though a reunion could still happen, it comes with one very specific condition.

Kane, Bellingham and Foden receive strong warning from England coach Tuchel: ‘They cannot play’

Kane, Bellingham and Foden receive strong warning from England coach Tuchel: ‘They cannot play’

Thomas Tuchel offered a candid response about Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden playing together for the England national team.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo