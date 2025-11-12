Robert Lewandowski reportedly negotiating AC Milan move, Zlatan Ibrahimovic considered crucial

With Massimiliano Allegri’s arrival as coach, AC Milan have managed to stay among the top spots in Serie A despite dealing with several injuries, such as Christian Pulisic. However, they have struggled in front of goal, often finding it hard to close out matches. For that reason, the Italian side have surprised many by setting their sights on Robert Lewandowski with Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing a key role.

According to the Italian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, AC Milan are reportedly interested in strengthening their attack ahead of next season. Because of that, they have set their sights on Robert Lewandowski, in case he becomes a free agent after leaving Barcelona. In fact, his entourage has reportedly already met with the Italian club to discuss a potential move, as the Polish striker wants to continue playing in European soccer.

Although Robert Lewandowski is already a veteran, AC Milan’s sports advisor, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, remains the player’s main supporter, according to Diario Sport. With this support, the Rossoneri are reportedly preparing a two-year contract offer to seal his arrival, imitating their latest move for Olivier Giroud some years ago.

In the 2025-26 season, coach Allegri has relied on Christopher Nkunku and Santiago Gimenez as forwards in his offense. However, both players have struggled physically, each scoring only one goal. As a result, the potential arrival of Lewandowski may be a key reinforcement for the Italian side that only counts on Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao to deliver goals, even though scoring isn’t their primary strength.

AC Milan face tough competition to secure Lewandowski’s arrival

Robert Lewandowski, despite minor physical issues, has firmly established himself as one of Barcelona’s standout players. Over 12 games, the veteran striker has netted seven goals, effectively leading the team’s offense. However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, AC Milan consider the 37-years-old star as a key star for their scoring problems. However, they face stiff competition from two top European teams.

Considering his impressive performances, Atletico Madrid have emerged as a top contender to secure Lewandowski’s arrival to make an offensive duo with Julian Alvarez. Nonetheless, Juventus are also pursuing his services, after Dusan Vlahovic potential departure as free agent, report Spanish media. For that reason, the Rossoneri would have to offer a solid sportive project to convince the Polish star to reinforce Massimiliano Allegri’s offense.