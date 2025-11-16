Trending topics:
World Cup qualifiers
Italy vs Norway LIVE: Erling Haaland aims to clinch historic World Cup qualification

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy and Erling Haaland of Norway.
© Marco Luzzani & Marius Nordnes/Getty ImagesGianluigi Donnarumma of Italy and Erling Haaland of Norway.

Italy and Norway will meet at San Siro on Thursday for Matchday 8 of the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers. In a high-stakes battle for the top of Group I, superstar striker Erling Haaland is aiming to book his place in the first World Cup of his career.

With 21 points in 7 matches, Norway holds the upper hand, leading the group with a perfect run through qualifying. Even a loss to the Azzurri would still leave them in first place in the standings.

Italy, meanwhile, has managed to keep pace with Norway, suffering only one defeat in group play, a 3–0 loss to the Norwegians on the road back in June. Hoping for a miracle, the Azzurri are desperate to return to the World Cup, a tournament they’ve missed in each of the last two editions.

Who is the referee for Italy vs. Norway?

Alejandro Hernández Hernández has been appointed as the referee for the World Cup qualifier game on Sunday. The Spaniard has officiated one game for Italy (2-1 vs. Ukraine in 2023), and one game for Norway (0-3 vs. Turkey in 2021).

Match officiating team:

Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández
1st Assistant: José Naranjo
2nd Assistant: Diego Sánchez Rojo
Fourth Official: José María Sánchez
VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande
AVAR: Valentín Gómez

Head-to-head between Italy and Norway

Italy enters Sunday’s game with a positive record against Norway across 16 meetings: eight wins for the Azzurri, four for the Scandinavian side, and four draws.

However, the most recent matchup won’t inspire much confidence for Italy, especially given how recent it was. The last time the two nations met was on June 6 of this year, when Norway rolled to a dominant 3-0 victory.

Italy in need of a miracle

Even if Italy manages to close the 3-point gap with Norway with a win on Thursday, the Azzurri will need much more than that to reach the top of Group I.

With Norway sitting at a +29 goal difference and Italy at +12, the hosts would have to win by nine goals or more to surpass Erling Haaland’s side, an almost impossible task given Norway’s strong form.

Norway lineup confirmed!

Head coach Stale Solbakken has confirmed the lineup to face Italy at San Siro: Orjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe; Kristian Thorstvedt, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Antonio Nusa; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland.

Confirmed lineup for Italy!

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso has chosen the 11 players that will start the game against Norway: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Gianluca Mancini, Alessandro Bastoni; Matteo Politano, Nicolo Barella, Manuel Locatelli, Davide Frattesi, Federico Dimarco; Mateo Retegui, Francesco Pio Esposito.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Italy and Norway are set to face each other at 2:45 p.m (ET).

You can watch the World Cup qualifier live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, FS1 and ViX

Italy and Norway face off in the World Cup qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog for the match between Italy and Norway on Matchday 8 of Group I in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Stay tuned for minute-by-minute coverage of the game!

