Italy vs Norway LIVE: Erling Haaland aims to clinch historic World Cup qualification

Italy and Norway will meet at San Siro on Thursday for Matchday 8 of the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers. In a high-stakes battle for the top of Group I, superstar striker Erling Haaland is aiming to book his place in the first World Cup of his career.

With 21 points in 7 matches, Norway holds the upper hand, leading the group with a perfect run through qualifying. Even a loss to the Azzurri would still leave them in first place in the standings.

Italy, meanwhile, has managed to keep pace with Norway, suffering only one defeat in group play, a 3–0 loss to the Norwegians on the road back in June. Hoping for a miracle, the Azzurri are desperate to return to the World Cup, a tournament they’ve missed in each of the last two editions.