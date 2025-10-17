Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic injury update: Milan receives encouraging diagnosis and recovery timeline amid frustration with USMNT and Mauricio Pochettino

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring.
© /Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring.

Milan’s recent international break has taken an unwelcome turn after Christian Pulisic suffered an injury while on duty with the United States national team. The American winger, who has been one of the club’s standout performers this season, was forced off in the first half of the friendly match against Australia in Colorado. What initially looked like a nightmare scenario for the Rossoneri has since been clarified — though not without controversy and frustration from within the club.

According to La Repubblica, Milan’s management is “furious” with the handling of Pulisic’s fitness by U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The club reportedly warned the national team about minor ankle discomfort that had troubled the player in the days leading up to the match. Despite this, Pochettino chose to start him just four days after a brief 17-minute appearance against Ecuador.

For the Rossoneri hierarchy, this was an unnecessary risk that backfired. The winger left the pitch after just 26 minutes, visibly in pain, clutching his right leg. “He felt discomfort in his hamstring. We have to wait for the test results,” said the Argentine boss after the match, downplaying the severity of the situation while acknowledging that something was wrong.

The coach went on to blame the sudden change in conditions for the setback. “I think it’s a thing that is a massive risk,” Pochettino admitted. “We know to prepare the game and then to play, we got really sad about this situation because I think it is difficult. The difference in temperature [between Austin and Colorado] can affect your body. That is something we need to fix for the future.”

pulisic usmnt injury

Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the game after picking up an injury vs Australia.

For Milan, though, the explanation did little to calm their anger. Club sources described the decision to start Pulisic as “reckless,” given that he was already nursing a knock.

Christian Pulisic’s road to recovery: When will USMNT star return from injury for Milan and how many Serie A games will he miss?

Christian Pulisic’s road to recovery: When will USMNT star return from injury for Milan and how many Serie A games will he miss?

How long will Christian Pulisic be out?

The timing of the injury could not have been worse. Milan is currently in excellent form, fighting for the Serie A title under Massimiliano Allegri and sitting third in the table — just two points behind Napoli and Roma. Pulisic has been a driving force behind that push, with six goals and two assists in his first seven matches, placing him among the top scorers in the league alongside Bologna’s Riccardo Orsolini.

Back in Milan, tension grew as fans and media waited for the medical results. ESPN reported that Pulisic’s flight back to Italy had been delayed, pushing his tests to Friday. The uncertainty only added to the unease. To make matters worse, it was previously thought that the 27-year-old may be ruled out for two to three months of action if surgery was needed.

Finally, on Friday, MilanNews.it revealed the findings: Christian Pulisic has suffered a low-grade tear in his right hamstring, specifically the biceps femoris muscle. The winger will be re-evaluated in about ten days, with his total recovery time estimated at around three weeks.

Milan’s record without Christian Pulisic: Serie A stats raise alarm and spell trouble for the Rossoneri

Milan’s record without Christian Pulisic: Serie A stats raise alarm and spell trouble for the Rossoneri

In other words, while serious enough to keep him sidelined for much of October, the injury is “not as bad as initially feared.” Pulisic is set to miss Milan’s matches against Fiorentina, Pisa, Atalanta, and Roma, but the club hopes to have him fit again by November 8, when they face Parma at San Siro.

