Milan’s record without Christian Pulisic: Serie A stats raise alarm and spell trouble for the Rossoneri

The timing could not have been worse. Milan’s top goalscorer, Christian Pulisic, fresh from a blistering start to the season, finds himself sidelined again — and this time, the outlook appears bleak. During the recent international break, the American forward sustained a hamstring injury while representing the United States under Mauricio Pochettino, cutting short a promising international window and sending shockwaves through Milanello.

Now, Milan waits. The club has confirmed that Pulisic’s medical tests have been delayed due to his late return from the U.S., forcing anxious patience from fans and staff alike. Yet, even before the official diagnosis, the implications are already clear: the Serie A giant is bracing for a difficult period without its most decisive player. What makes this absence especially concerning isn’t just the loss of goals and leadership — but history itself. As recent records show, Milan’s Serie A performances without Pulisic have rarely ended well.

This international break has been nothing short of disastrous for Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan, with injuries piling up across key positions. Alexis Saelemaekers, Adrien Rabiot, Pervis Estupinan, and Rafael Leao have all returned from national duty with fitness concerns, leaving Allegri scrambling to rebuild a functioning attack ahead of the upcoming clash with Fiorentina.

However, when it comes to the American, the tone of the latest reports left little room for optimism, with multiple Italian outlets hinting at a potential month-long absence if scans confirm a significant muscle problem. Sky Italia echoed that fear, stating, “For Pulisic, it seems like a rather serious issue; recovery times will be known after the tests.”

Pulisic’s premature exit in the friendly against Australia — after just 30 minutes on the pitch — compounded frustration within the Milan camp. With his ankle already troubling him before the break, the decision to start him in a low-stakes match has sparked criticism toward Pochettino and the U.S. staff, who, in Milan’s view, unnecessarily risked the player’s fitness.

The record that worries Milan

With Pulisic out, Allegri must once again reimagine his attack. The Italian boss is considering several tactical reshuffles, with Christopher Nkunku currently leading the race to start against Fiorentina. The Frenchman’s lively international performances have impressed Milan’s staff, and his work rate may give him an edge over Rafael Leao, who is still recovering from a calf injury.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-0 lead during the Coppa Italia.

But here lies the real cause for concern — the one statistic that makes the 27-year-old forward’s absence feel heavier than most. La Gazzetta dello Sport revealed that Milan’s Serie A record without Pulisic reads just one win, three draws, and two losses in six matches. The lone victory came against Verona last season, while the other five games exposed the Rossoneri’s overreliance on the American’s energy and goal threat.

That record paints a grim picture. His six goals and two assists this campaign have not only made him Milan’s top scorer but also a symbol of the team’s attacking fluidity. Without him, the Rossoneri have struggled for rhythm, width, and directness — three pillars that define Allegri’s system.