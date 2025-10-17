Christian Pulisic’s road to recovery: When will USMNT star return from injury for Milan and how many Serie A games will he miss?

Milan’s October plans have taken another hit, with Christian Pulisic joining Adrien Rabiot on the injury list at a time when the club is battling for control at the top of Serie A. The American forward, who has been in outstanding form since the start of the season, picked up an injury while on international duty with the United States — an incident that has not only disrupted Milan’s rhythm but also created tension between the Rossoneri and USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The question everyone is asking in Milan now is simple: When will Christian Pulisic return from injury, and how many games will he miss?

Pulisic’s injury occurred during the friendly match between the United States and Australia in Colorado, where he was forced off in the first half after feeling discomfort in his right leg. According to ESPN, the winger suffered a hamstring injury and immediately returned to Italy for evaluation.

The news came as a blow to Italian boss Massimiliano Allegri, who had already lost Rabiot to injury earlier in the week. It also reignited frustration within the club hierarchy, with reports suggesting that the Rossoneri’s staff were unhappy with how Pochettino handled the player during the break.

The tension stemmed from the fact that Pulisic was already managing a minor ankle issue before the international window. Despite this, the American started against Australia just four days after playing 17 minutes against Ecuador. Milan had allegedly advised caution, but the player was still included in the starting lineup.

Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the game after picking up an injury vs Australia.

Italian outlets MilanNews.it and Sport Mediaset revealed that the 27-year-old underwent an MRI scan upon his return to Italy. “The tests showed a low-grade tear to the biceps femoris in his right thigh. The player will be re-evaluated in about ten days,” the report stated, noting that the club initially feared a far more serious outcome.

When will Christian Pulisic return for Milan?

After days of uncertainty, including flight delays from Colorado that pushed his medical checks to Friday, Milan finally received clarity on Pulisic’s situation. The injury diagnosis was “not as serious as first feared,” according to Sport Mediaset, but it will still keep the American out for a few weeks.

The club’s medical team described it as a “low-grade hamstring tear”, meaning the forward has avoided the need for surgery or a long-term absence. However, MilanNews.it added that he will be re-evaluated in ten days, and his total recovery time is estimated to be around three weeks.

Pulisic, who has scored four goals in six Serie A appearances so far, was Milan’s top scorer before the injury. His performances under Allegri had been central to Milan’s strong start, and his absence now forces a tactical rethink ahead of key fixtures.

How many Serie A games will Christian Pulisic miss?

Although Milan is relieved the injury is not long-term, the timing means Pulisic will miss several key league games. Thus, the player will not be available for the matches against Fiorentina, Pisa, Atalanta, and Roma, which are all scheduled before the next international break in November.

The Parma clash on November 8 could be seen as a potential comeback target, though the club will not rush his return. Allegri’s focus is on ensuring the player is fully fit before he resumes action — especially with the Derby della Madonnina against Inter looming soon after the break.

While the absence will test Milan’s depth, particularly in attack, the situation could have been far worse. Initial fears of a two-to-three-month layoff — possibly requiring surgery — were quickly dispelled once the MRI results came in.