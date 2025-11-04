Milan’s surprising stance on Christian Pulisic’s renewal raises eyebrows: Why the Serie A side isn’t rushing to reward star with new deal

Few players have impacted Milan’s attack this season like Christian Pulisic. The American winger, now fully recovered from injury, has brought pace, creativity, and consistency to Massimiliano Allegri’s evolving system. In just a few months, he’s become a pillar of Milan’s right flank — and one of Serie A’s standout performers.

But while Pulisic’s name echoes through San Siro with every dazzling run and goal, the conversation off the pitch is turning in another direction. A surprising report has emerged suggesting that Milan is not currently prioritizing his contract renewal, even as the USMNT captain continues to deliver at an elite level.

This revelation has raised eyebrows among fans and pundits alike. How can a player in the form of his life — one who’s helped the Rossoneri fight for the top of the table — not be the subject of renewal talks? The reason, it turns out, lies deep within the club’s strategic planning.

Renewal talks on hold: No meeting scheduled

According to transfer market insider Matteo Moretto, speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, “the situation of contract renewal talks for Christian Pulisic is not evolving at the moment — it’s at a standby phase. AC Milan doesn’t have a scheduled appointment for his renewal.”

In other words, no meeting has been planned between Milan and the player’s representatives, and the topic remains on hold for the foreseeable future. “It will certainly be a topic that Milan will want to address,” Moretto added, “because it has already been discussed, but for now, the topic remains at a standstill.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Christian Pulisic injury update: Has USMNT star returned to training ahead of Milan’s clash with Parma in Serie A?

The calmness surrounding this issue isn’t due to internal disagreement or hesitation over the player’s value. Milan’s management is reportedly very satisfied with the American’s performances and sees him as a core member of the project. Yet, there’s a practical reason why the club isn’t rushing into negotiations.

The reason behind the stall

The mystery has a simple explanation: Christian Pulisic is already under contract with Milan until June 2027, with an option to extend for another year until 2028. This long-term deal, coupled with his salary — just over $4.6 million per season — gives the Rossoneri both stability and flexibility.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal with Rafael Leao.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As MilanNews reports, “there is nothing new regarding Pulisic’s present or future. His contract, which expires in 2027 with an option for 2028, does not currently require an extension or adjustment.” In short, the club sees no urgency to modify terms that are already favorable to both sides.

That said, Pulisic’s form has undeniably increased his value. The American has become one of Serie A’s most efficient forwards, with his goals and assists proving crucial in several tight matches. But from a business standpoint, the club’s management — led by sporting director Igli Tare — is prioritizing more time-sensitive cases, such as the renewals of Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori, and Alexis Saelemaekers.