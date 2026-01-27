Christian Pulisic hits rough patch in 2026 but still makes history as Milan reaches rare Europe’s top 5 leagues milestone

Christian Pulisic entered 2026 carrying the weight of expectation after a stellar first half of the season, but the new year has tested both his form and Milan’s resilience. While the American star has momentarily hit the brakes, his club has quietly continued to build something rare and significant in Europe. On a tense night in the capital, Milan once again proved that even without fireworks, progress can still be measured in something far more valuable than goals alone.

The 1-1 draw away against Roma was never going to be straightforward. The Olimpico has a habit of exposing any weakness, and this fixture arrived at a moment when Roma was brimming with confidence and momentum. Massimiliano Allegri, missing key pieces and forced into tactical adjustments, knew the margin for error was thin.

The home side started aggressively, pinning the Rossoneri deep and testing Mike Maignan repeatedly in the opening stages. Donyell Malen, lively on his return to the starting XI, forced early saves, while Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule looked to exploit gaps between the lines. For long stretches of the first half, Milan was under siege, relying on Maignan’s reflexes, Luka Modric’s intelligence, and last-ditch blocks to survive.

Against the run of play, the Rossoneri struck first. A cleverly worked corner saw Modric deliver a precise cross, met by Koni De Winter’s glancing header, giving the away side a surprise lead. It was a reminder that this side, even when struggling for rhythm, can still punish opponents in decisive moments.

The Giallorossi eventually responded after the break. A handball in the area led to a penalty, and this time Lorenzo Pellegrini converted from the spot, just evading Maignan’s fingertips. From there, the match settled into a tense stalemate. Milan resisted pressure, limited risks, and ultimately walked away with a point that felt heavier than it looked on paper.

Pulisic’s quiet struggle in early 2026

For Christian Pulisic, the night in Rome was emblematic of a challenging start to the calendar year. Introduced in the second half, the American found little space to operate as Milan prioritized control over ambition. Opportunities were scarce, and his usual bursts of incision were muted.

The numbers underline the frustration. Pulisic has yet to record a goal or an assist in six matches in 2026, a sharp contrast to his influence earlier in the campaign. Part of that dip can be traced to lingering fitness issues. Massimiliano Allegri acknowledged earlier in January that the winger was not fully fit after a hamstring problem, and his minutes have been carefully managed as a result.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan during the Coppa Italia.

Despite this lean spell, perspective matters. The American ace remains the club’s leading scorer this season with 10 goals in all competitions, and his broader contribution — movement, pressing, and tactical discipline — continues to serve the team. Even when he is not decisive in the final third, his presence helps maintain balance in tight matches like this one.

The hidden milestone

Midway through the season, moments like the draw at the Olimpico take on a different meaning. Milan has now gone 21 consecutive Serie A matches without defeat, a run unmatched across Europe’s top five leagues this season following Bayern Munich’s loss to Augsburg on January 24, according to Opta. The Rossoneri have not lost since Matchday 1, and that consistency has become their defining trait.

This streak is not built on dominance alone, but on adaptability — winning ugly, drawing smartly, and surviving difficult nights. It speaks to a squad that understands when to push and when to endure.