Christian Pulisic draws 2026 FIFA World Cup worry for USMNT, yet Milan star’s one key priority at the moment revealed

Concern is beginning to ripple through the American soccer community as Christian Pulisic navigates one of the most delicate stretches of his recent career. With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching on home soil, the form of the talisman representing Milan has sparked debate. For both club and country, expectations around the winger remain enormous, yet recent weeks have introduced uncertainty at precisely the wrong time.

Pulisic’s numbers tell the story. He has not scored in three months and has gone 11 Serie A matches without a goal or assist. For a player once described as the face of his nation’s “golden generation,” such a drought inevitably raises questions.

Against Cremonese, head coach Massimiliano Allegri once again placed his trust in the American. Once again, the breakthrough did not arrive. Pulisic was substituted in the 78th minute, visibly frustrated after missing a one-on-one opportunity with the goalkeeper. Milan eventually secured a 2-0 victory, but its prolific winger left the pitch without altering his barren streak.

The contrast within the squad has been stark. Rafael Leao has flourished, registering four goals and one assist in the opening months of the year while building chemistry with Christopher Nkunku in attack. In Allegri’s original vision, Leao and Pulisic were meant to form the decisive offensive duo. Injuries and inconsistency have prevented that partnership from fully igniting.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan (L) celebrates after scoring his goal with Christian Pulisic of AC Milan (R)

Still, Allegri has refused to waver publicly in his support. “He played well. He’s getting back into form,” the coach insisted when asked about Pulisic’s struggles. On another occasion, he added confidently, “He’s grown physically and mentally. I’m sure he will score again.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Injury setbacks and silent sacrifice

The drought has not unfolded in isolation. Pulisic has battled fever and an ongoing iliopsoas bursitis issue, which limited his rhythm during key stretches of the campaign. Yet the American captain has avoided excuses.

Across the Atlantic, concern has not escalated into panic. Former U.S. internationals Tim Howard and Landon Donovan have offered perspective. Howard provided a balanced assessment: “He’s an elite player, but he’s not Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. They’re the only ones who score 50 goals every year for a decade and a half. Everyone else, even the best, goes through slumps.”

Donovan echoed that view, stating, “That tells you how good Pulisic is. You’re so used to seeing him on the scoresheet that when he stops, it becomes noticeable.” He reinforced the belief that Pulisic remains the standout figure within the U.S. squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christian Pulisic of the USMNT

Pulisic’s main focus revealed

Amid swirling discussion about World Cup readiness, a revealing detail has emerged from La Gazzetta dello Sport. According to the Italian outlet, Pulisic is not thinking about the World Cup at all right now, as he is fully focused on Milan.

Despite captaining the United States ahead of a tournament set to captivate North America, his priority remains immediate: restoring form in red and black. Reports further indicate that contract rumors have no bearing on his dip. His current deal runs until 2027 with an option for extension, and dialogue between player and club remains positive. Qualification for the Champions League is seen internally as the next milestone, with confidence that long-term

Advertisement

Advertisement

For now, the 27-year-old is battling through a rare slump, supported by his coach and respected by his locker room. The World Cup spotlight may loom in the distance, but his eyes are fixed firmly on the Rossoneri’s immediate objectives.