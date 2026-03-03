Why was Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr clash against Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Two postponed?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr has seen its highly anticipated AFC Champions League Two quarter-final clash in Dubai against Al-Wasl suddenly postponed. The fixture, which was set to take place at Zabeel Stadium, had drawn major attention not only because of the stakes involved but also due to Ronaldo’s recent fitness concerns. However, the game will not go ahead as scheduled.

The match was originally slated for Wednesday, March 4, as part of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 quarter-finals, with the Saudi club traveling to face the UAE side in the first leg of what promised to be a fiercely contested tie. Yet in a surprising development, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed that the game had been called off, leaving fans and both clubs awaiting further clarification.

The underlying reason revealed

The postponement stems from escalating tensions and ongoing military conflict in the Middle East, which have significantly affected regional security. Recent military developments involving the United States and Iran, along with retaliatory strikes in the region, have created uncertainty surrounding travel, safety, and logistics for international sporting events. As a result, the AFC opted to prioritize safety by suspending fixtures involving West Region clubs until further notice. No new date has yet been confirmed for the Al-Nassr versus Al-Wasl encounter.

The governing body, the Asian Football Confederation, issued an official statement addressing the situation. The postponement affects not only this quarter-final but also other key fixtures across the West Region of its competitions. “In light of the developing situation in the Middle East, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 Round of 16 first-leg matches in the West Region, originally scheduled for March 2–3, 2026, will now be rescheduled,” it said in a statement.

Tweet placeholder

The statement continued: “Additionally, the AFC Champions League Two and AFC Challenge League quarter-final first-leg matches involving teams in the West Region, originally scheduled to be played between March 3 and 4, 2026, are also postponed until further notice.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What it means for Al-Nassr and Ronaldo’s fitness

The postponement may inadvertently benefit Al-Nassr, particularly concerning Ronaldo’s physical condition. The Portuguese forward recently featured in the club’s 3-1 Saudi Pro League victory over Al-Fayha, though the performance was not without concern. Ronaldo missed a penalty during the match and was later substituted in the 81st minute after signaling discomfort to the bench. He was subsequently seen with an ice pack on the back of his knee, raising fears about his fitness.

On Tuesday, Al-Nassr issued a formal statement confirming the diagnosis. “Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al-Fayha. He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day.” With the quarter-final now postponed, the 41-year-old superstar may gain valuable additional recovery time, easing pressure on both club and country ahead of crucial upcoming fixtures.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first leg had been scheduled for March 4 in Dubai, with the return fixture planned for March 11 at Al Awal Park in Saudi Arabia. However, the revised dates will be determined in coordination with relevant authorities once the security situation stabilizes. Additionally, Al-Wasl has announced that ticket holders will receive full refunds until a new date is confirmed, ensuring supporters are not financially disadvantaged by the late change.