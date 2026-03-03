Trending topics:
Pep Guardiola may face major setback as Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez reportedly draws LaLiga transfer interest

Daniel Villar Pardo

Pep Guardiola, Head Coach of Manchester City, gives Rodri #16 instructions.
Manchester City have managed to remain in top form as one of the best teams in England. While Arsenal currently hold the Premier League lead, the Citizens are closely chasing them and remain active in the Champions League. Nonetheless, Pep Guardiola could face a significant setback as Rodri Hernández is reportedly attracting the attention of a LaLiga side ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Despite Rodri Hernández’s recent physical problems, Manchester City are looking to extend his contract, as his current deal runs until 2027 and he remains a priority for Guardiola, beIN Sports reports. However, Real Madrid are moving closer to the Spaniard, seeking to make him their marquee signing for the 2026–27 season, reports Fabrizio Romano. In light of this, he would take his family environment into account when making a decision.

After being crowned the winner of the 2024 Ballon d’Or, he has accumulated five serious injuries that have prevented him from reaching his best physical condition. Coach Guardiola even acknowledged that the Citizens made mistakes in the Spaniard’s recovery process, which ended up worsening his condition. Far from being a season of consolidation, Rodri has already missed 17 matches with the team, but he has been regaining consistency in the latest games.

Unlike in previous seasons, the Citizens have secured a replacement, signing Nico González for €60 million from FC Porto. With this acquisition, they may not oppose his departure if Rodri requests to leave the team. However, Real Madrid might need to pay a transfer fee, which is uncommon for the club when dealing with a player nearing 30 years old, making his potential arrival quite complex.

Rodri of Manchester City applauds the fans after a Premier League match.

Real Madrid reportedly seek a specific profile for the midfield

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Real Madrid have faced serious problems finding solidity in the midfield. Although they have players with differential talent, such as Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Aurélien Tchouaméni, none of them has managed to balance the team, creating the need to seek new reinforcement. Rodri may represent a great market opportunity, but Los Blancos could be prioritizing a different profile.

Pep Guardiola thinks ‘it’s better’ for Manchester City to play against Real Madrid in the Champions League

Pep Guardiola thinks ‘it’s better’ for Manchester City to play against Real Madrid in the Champions League

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric gone, Los Blancos are now without a player capable of organizing the midfield. Although expectations were high that Bellingham would take on this role, he has failed to shine. For that reason, they are reportedly looking to exercise the buy-back clause for Nico Paz for €9 million, while there is also talk of a possible arrival of Kees Smith, who is shining at AZ Alkmaar. Having these priorities, Rodri’s potential arrival takes a back seat.

