Héctor Herrera, a highly respected Mexican international footballer, finds himself at a career crossroads. The 34-year-old midfielder recently became a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with MLS side Houston Dynamo, but his departure was far from straightforward.

On November 3rd, during a playoff match against the Seattle Sounders, Herrera was controversially sent off for spitting on referee Armando Villarreal. Although the match ended in a 1-1 draw, Houston Dynamo lost in a penalty shootout, marking the end of Herrera’s time with the club.

The incident resulted in a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine. Herrera publicly apologized for his actions in an interview with Fox Sports.

“The only mistake I regret is my last game, my action…it’s the only thing I regret in my career, because I have always been very correct, a good teammate, and I have always controlled my impulses in moments when I need a clear head, and in this one, I didn’t.”

He continued: “After thinking about it so much, being calm, talking to my family, it’s something I regret and at the time I said so, I apologized to my teammates, the fans, and the referee. I think we’re all human beings, and it can happen to us at some point, I think it will serve me a lot, I’m going to learn a lot from this lesson.”

Multiple offers and a bright future

Despite the controversy, Herrera has attracted considerable interest, stating that he has multiple offers from Mexico, MLS, Saudi Arabia, and other leagues. He commented on the opportunities available to him: “I have many offers from Mexico, the MLS, Arabia, and other places. I think I’m at a point in my career where I can choose where I play, and the truth is that I’m very calm.”

Herrera highlighted his dedication to fitness during his time in MLS: “I think these are probably the two years I’ve taken most care of myself off the field, working at home, having physios, having masseurs, and well, the results speak for themselves. Thanks to that, I think I’ve had two very good years in Houston, which gives me the peace of mind to be where I am.“

During his three seasons with Houston Dynamo, Herrera played 69 games, scored 6 goals, and provided 23 assists. As he weighs his options, the veteran midfielder will need to decide whether to return to Liga MX, remain in MLS, or embrace a new challenge in a league like Saudi Arabia’s.