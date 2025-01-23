Casemiro‘s time at Manchester United could be nearing its end. While a January transfer is unlikely, the Brazilian midfielder’s future beyond his current contract, expiring in 2026, is uncertain. This situation is becoming a key talking point amongst fans and the media.

Casemiro’s performances over the past 18 months have been inconsistent, prompting questions about his long-term suitability for manager Ruben Amorim’s plans. Many fans view his form as symbolic of the club’s broader struggles. His form hasn’t improved under the new manager despite expectations to improve upon the previous manager’s performance.

Casemiro is one of Manchester United‘s highest earners, with a reported weekly salary of £350,000. With no contract extension forthcoming, the club faces a decision: negotiate a contract termination, minimizing financial impact, or attempt a sale. This financial decision is a key factor in determining the future of the player. The club’s ownership will be analyzing this situation closely.

Al Nassr, a Saudi Pro League club and home to Cristiano Ronaldo, could reignite its interest in Casemiro. Reports from Portugal suggest Ronaldo is pushing for a reunion in Riyadh as part of his own contract renewal negotiations. The SPL’s financial capacity could allow them to meet Casemiro’s current wages and offer a substantial transfer fee of around £15 million. The financial muscle of the Saudi league is a significant factor in this transfer. This potential transfer will attract significant interest and discussion.

MLS option: Atalanta United

Despite Al Nassr’s interest, Casemiro is reportedly hesitant about moving to the Middle East. Give Me Sport suggests he may favor a transfer to MLS side Atlanta United. However, any such move would necessitate Manchester United agreeing to terminate his contract, subject to MLS salary cap regulations.

The player’s preference is significant in the decision-making process. This alternative option is therefore a key development in the ongoing transfer saga.

Casemiro’s potential departure is part of a broader strategic review of Manchester United’s squad. The club has already initiated a process of player changes, signaling an intention to restructure and potentially rebuild sections of the team. This restructuring would impact the team dynamics and the competitive environment. This type of strategic shift can have a major impact on the future of the club.