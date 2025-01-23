Real Madrid’s preparations for their decisive Champions League group stage clash against Stade Brest have been overshadowed by the absence of one of their star players, Vinicius. The Brazilian forward will be unavailable for the high-stakes match, and the reason for his suspension is as unusual as it is frustrating for the club.

Vinicius’ suspension stems from a yellow card he received in Real Madrid’s recent 5-1 victory over Salzburg in the Champions League. The caution was issued by Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg, who adjudged the forward guilty of simulation after an incident in Salzburg’s penalty area.

The incident occurred when Vinícius attempted to navigate past Salzburg defender Mads Bidstrup, resulting in contact and the Brazilian going to the ground while appealing for a penalty. However, the referee deemed it a dive and issued a yellow card.

This booking, Vinícius’s third in the competition, triggered an automatic one-game suspension under UEFA rules. His earlier yellow cards came during matches against AC Milan, for gesturing at the referee, and Borussia Dortmund, also for alleged simulation.

Big blow for Real Madrid

The 24-year-old’s suspension comes at a crucial time for Real Madrid. The clash with Stade Brest marks the conclusion of the Champions League league phase. While Los Blancos have already secured their spot in the top 24, winning the final Even though Los Blancos are already in the top 24, they still need to win the last league phase match to lock down their berth and get a better draw.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti will need to adjust his tactics to compensate for the absence of the dynamic winger, who has been a key contributor to the team’s European campaign.

Domestic suspension adds to woes

Vinícius’s troubles aren’t limited to the Champions League. The Brazilian is also serving a domestic suspension after receiving a red card in a La Liga match against Valencia. The incident, involving a confrontation with Valencia’s goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, led to a two-match ban.

The suspension saw the Brazil star miss Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Las Palmas, and he will also sit out their upcoming league fixture against Real Valladolid.

He will not return to action until February 1, when the La Liga giant faces Espanyol in La Liga. This extended absence could disrupt the team’s rhythm as they juggle domestic and European commitments.