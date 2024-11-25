Real Madrid announced that star forward Vinicius Junior will miss Wednesday’s crucial Champions League match against Liverpool at Anfield due to a hamstring injury. The injury adds to Real Madrid’s growing list of absentees, creating a significant challenge for manager Carlo Ancelotti.

An official club statement revealed that Vinicius suffered a left hamstring injury (bíceps femoral) following tests conducted on Monday. While the club said that his recovery is “pending evolution,” Spanish media outlets suggest he could be sidelined for approximately one month.

Vinicius himself posted on X (formerly Twitter): “The crazy schedule… Time to recover!” acknowledging the intense workload the team faces.

The absence of Vinicius will be a heavy blow for Real Madrid ahead of their critical Champions League encounter at Anfield. Liverpool currently leads their group with 12 points, while Real Madrid sits in 18th position with only 6 points. A win is therefore vital for Real Madrid’s Champions League hopes.

Ancelotti will be keen to have Vinicius back for the Club World Cup final on December 18th. However, before then, his team faces a demanding schedule of La Liga matches against Getafe, Athletic Club, Girona, Rayo Vallecano, and a Champions League game against Atalanta.

Widespread injuries plague Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr.’s injury is far from an isolated incident. Real Madrid is currently grappling with a significant injury crisis. Along with Vinicius, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Thibaut Courtois, Aurélien Tchouameni, Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, and Lucas Vázquez are all currently sidelined, leaving Ancelotti with limited options for team selection and rotation.

The widespread injuries pose significant tactical challenges for Ancelotti. He must carefully manage his remaining players to avoid further injuries while constructing a competitive team capable of contending in both La Liga and the Champions League. The club will be hoping for a speedy recovery for Vinicius and other injured players, but the short-term outlook remains concerning.