A groundbreaking new six-a-side football league, The Baller League, is set to launch in the UK and US in March 2025. The league, already established in Germany, will feature a star-studded lineup of influencers and footballing legends, promising a unique and exciting take on the sport.

British YouTuber KSI will serve as President of the UK Baller League, while fellow YouTuber IShowSpeed will take the helm in the US. This high-profile leadership reflects the league’s ambition to appeal to a broad audience, bridging the gap between traditional football fans and a younger, social media-savvy generation.

Several notable figures have been confirmed as managers. In the UK, former England players and BBC presenters Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards will manage one team, with ex-Arsenal stars Robert Pires, Freddie Ljungberg, and Jens Lehmann managing another.

In the US, Brazilian legend Ronaldinho will manage a team. Other managers include Sidemen members Miniminter and Tobi, YouTuber Angry Ginge, and former players John Terry and Luís Figo.

Format and streaming details

The league will consist of 12 teams in both the UK and US, competing in a weekly, round-robin format within an indoor arena. The season will span 11 matchdays, with the top four teams advancing to a final four tournament. Each match will be live-streamed. Influencer Chunkz will host the UK broadcasts.

Trials for the UK teams will be held in London and Manchester. Eight of the twelve UK managerial positions have already been filled, but announcements for the remaining teams are eagerly awaited. The Baller League aims to redefine the viewing experience, presenting a fresh and dynamic style of football to appeal to both existing and new fans.

CEO Felix Starck describes The Baller League as “a brand new way to consume football,” emphasizing its thrilling, aggressive style of play and its potential to captivate audiences worldwide. The league’s blend of footballing expertise and social media influence positions it for substantial growth and widespread appeal.