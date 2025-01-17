Concern over Mohamed Salah‘s future at Liverpool has intensified as the summer transfer window of 2025 draws near. A lynchpin of Liverpool’s success for the last eight years, the Egyptian superstar is now the subject of speculation that he is being linked to Al-Hilal, a Saudi club. Speculation over the superstar’s future moves has been sparked by reports that the Middle Eastern powerhouses are ready to make a record-breaking bid that might break Cristiano Ronaldo‘s deal.

Salah’s current contract with Liverpool expires in June 2025, making him eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs. While Liverpool hopes to secure his services with a new deal, the player has hinted that this may be his final season at Anfield. This uncertainty has fueled interest from clubs around the globe, with Al-Hilal emerging as the frontrunner for his signature.

The reigning Saudi champions are reportedly preparing a financial package for Salah that would surpass the €200 million per season deal Cristiano Ronaldo currently enjoys at Al-Nassr. According to Fichajes, this offer would make Salah the highest-paid player on the planet. The club has long been linked with Salah, even tabling a €177 million bid for him during the 2023 summer transfer window. However, they are now doubling down on their pursuit.

The veteran’s potential move to Riyadh aligns with the Saudi Pro League’s broader strategy of attracting global soccer stars. The league has already secured the likes of Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema. Al-Hilal’s motivation to sign Salah appears even stronger following Neymar’s exclusion from their Saudi Pro League squad due to persistent injury issues.

What did Al-Hilal’s manager say about Salah pursuit?

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus recently addressed the speculation surrounding Salah’s potential move in his press conference. While he ruled out a January transfer, he left the door wide open for a summer acquisition.

“Salah or other big players will not come this winter… but maybe next season,” Jesus told reporters. “We are always looking to strengthen our squad with world-class talent, and Salah is undoubtedly a player of that caliber.”

The Portuguese coach also emphasized that Neymar’s departure would free up funds for significant signings, making Salah an attractive option for the Riyadh-based club.

What’s next for Salah?

Mohamed Salah has etched his name into Liverpool’s history books as one of their greatest-ever players. Since joining the club in 2017, the Egyptian winger has scored 232 goals, placing him fourth on the club’s all-time scoring chart. His contributions have been pivotal in the Reds’ Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

Despite his legendary status, he has expressed dissatisfaction with contract negotiations at Anfield. Reports suggest that Liverpool’s current offer falls short of meeting his demands, making a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal even more appealing.

With his contract nearing its expiration, Salah’s situation has drawn attention from multiple European clubs as well, including Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. However, Al-Hilal’s unmatched financial muscle and the appeal of becoming the face of Saudi soccer could prove decisive. Salah has already stated publicly that he is “more out than in” at Liverpool, further fueling speculation about his departure.