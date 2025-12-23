Carlo Ancelotti faces potential setback ahead of 2026 World Cup as Serie A club reportedly eyes Brazil asset

With less than six months remaining until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti could lose one of his collaborators on the Brazil national team staff due to a potential offer from a Serie A club.

With just one win in 16 matches in the Italian league, Pisa are experiencing a disappointing 2025–26 season. They sit second-to-last in the standings with 11 points, in the relegation zone, sparking heavy criticism of head coach Alberto Gilardino.

“Pisa have already moved forward and are working on a succession plan,” reported La Gazzetta dello Sport on Tuesday. “With a decidedly original idea: giving young Davide Ancelotti, Carlo’s son and fresh from his first experience as head coach with Botafogo in Brazil, his Italian debut.”

Although Davide has limited experience leading a team, his background—and lineage—make him an attractive option. “The usual names of coaches awaiting appointments have been explored but haven’t particularly excited the owners,” the Italian outlet explained. “The opportunity to bring in a big name like Ancelotti Jr., who grew up in his father’s shadow and is now embarking on a personal career, had a very different effect.”

Italian coach Davide Ancelotti.

Davide Ancelotti’s departure would be a problem for Carlo Ancelotti

If the reports from Italy come true, this would be a significant loss for Carlo Ancelotti. His son is part of the staff and, especially since leaving Botafogo at the end of the 2025 season, has reportedly taken a much more active role in supporting his father.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Santos provide injury update on Neymar after knee surgery: When will the Brazil star return?

With the World Cup approaching, every bit of support is welcome, given the enormous task ahead: turning around years of disappointing results and positioning Brazil again as one of the favorites to win the title, alongside Argentina, Spain, and France.

Davide Ancelotti’s only head coaching experience

After nearly a decade working alongside his father at clubs like Bayern Munich, Everton, and Real Madrid, Davide launched his career as a head coach this year. The opportunity came with an offer from Botafogo in Brazil, who hired him in July to take charge of the team, then reigning Copa Libertadores champions.

While the Brazilian side under Ancelotti had acceptable results—15 wins, 11 draws, and 7 losses, with a 45.5% win rate—the early Copa Libertadores exit was a decisive blow to his tenure. Once the season ended, the club decided to part ways with the Italian coach.

Advertisement