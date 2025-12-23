Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
SERIE A
Comments

Carlo Ancelotti faces potential setback ahead of 2026 World Cup as Serie A club reportedly eyes Brazil asset

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti.
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesBrazil coach Carlo Ancelotti.

With less than six months remaining until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti could lose one of his collaborators on the Brazil national team staff due to a potential offer from a Serie A club.

With just one win in 16 matches in the Italian league, Pisa are experiencing a disappointing 2025–26 season. They sit second-to-last in the standings with 11 points, in the relegation zone, sparking heavy criticism of head coach Alberto Gilardino.

Pisa have already moved forward and are working on a succession plan,” reported La Gazzetta dello Sport on Tuesday. “With a decidedly original idea: giving young Davide Ancelotti, Carlo’s son and fresh from his first experience as head coach with Botafogo in Brazil, his Italian debut.”

Although Davide has limited experience leading a team, his background—and lineage—make him an attractive option. “The usual names of coaches awaiting appointments have been explored but haven’t particularly excited the owners,” the Italian outlet explained. “The opportunity to bring in a big name like Ancelotti Jr., who grew up in his father’s shadow and is now embarking on a personal career, had a very different effect.”

Italian coach Davide Ancelotti.

Italian coach Davide Ancelotti.

Davide Ancelotti’s departure would be a problem for Carlo Ancelotti

If the reports from Italy come true, this would be a significant loss for Carlo Ancelotti. His son is part of the staff and, especially since leaving Botafogo at the end of the 2025 season, has reportedly taken a much more active role in supporting his father.

Advertisement
Santos provide injury update on Neymar after knee surgery: When will the Brazil star return?

see also

Santos provide injury update on Neymar after knee surgery: When will the Brazil star return?

With the World Cup approaching, every bit of support is welcome, given the enormous task ahead: turning around years of disappointing results and positioning Brazil again as one of the favorites to win the title, alongside Argentina, Spain, and France.

Davide Ancelotti’s only head coaching experience

After nearly a decade working alongside his father at clubs like Bayern Munich, Everton, and Real Madrid, Davide launched his career as a head coach this year. The opportunity came with an offer from Botafogo in Brazil, who hired him in July to take charge of the team, then reigning Copa Libertadores champions.

While the Brazilian side under Ancelotti had acceptable results—15 wins, 11 draws, and 7 losses, with a 45.5% win rate—the early Copa Libertadores exit was a decisive blow to his tenure. Once the season ended, the club decided to part ways with the Italian coach.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti to be handed key boost ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti to be handed key boost ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly set to receive significant support with the Brazil national team as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Report: Carlo Ancelotti set clear negotiations with CBF ahead his future with Brazil beyond 2026 World Cup

Report: Carlo Ancelotti set clear negotiations with CBF ahead his future with Brazil beyond 2026 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival has transformed Brazil, imposing a defined winning style. In light of his impressive performances, the Italian has taken a key first step in negotiations with the CBF regarding his future with Brazil after the 2026 World Cup.

Neymar’s future decision near: Santos president issues 10-word update on star’s renewal through to 2026 FIFA World Cup with Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti on alert

Neymar’s future decision near: Santos president issues 10-word update on star’s renewal through to 2026 FIFA World Cup with Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti on alert

As Neymar battled injuries, form, and time itself, Santos and Brazil are linked by a single question: What comes next for Neymar as the 2026 World Cup approaches? Carlo Ancelotti, overseeing Brazil’s rebuild, is overseeing every step.

Lamine Yamal, Vinicius, and Erling Haaland included, but no Kylian Mbappe: Soccer’s most valuable XI sees major shift with Real Madrid star absent

Lamine Yamal, Vinicius, and Erling Haaland included, but no Kylian Mbappe: Soccer’s most valuable XI sees major shift with Real Madrid star absent

The latest market update has produced a striking new picture: Vinicius Junior, Lamine Yamal, and Erling Haaland all make the cut—yet Kylian Mbappe does not.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo