Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti to be handed key boost ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brazil national team are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they expect to compete as one of the tournament favorites. The work of head coach Carlo Ancelotti will be essential in pursuit of that goal, and he could now be getting some additional help.

Earlier this week, Davide Ancelotti, Carlo’s son, was dismissed from his position as head coach of Botafogo after the conclusion of the 2025 season, in which the club finished sixth in Serie A and was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores by LDU Quito of Ecuador. That decision opened the door for him to consider offers from other clubs, but also created another possibility.

“The Italian coach is attracting interest from European clubs,” Daily Sports reported, citing Fabrizio Romano. “For now, he will work alongside his father Carlo Ancelotti to help prepare the Brazil national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

That means Davide’s unexpected departure from Botafogo—less than six months after being hired—could also have a positive side. It would allow Carlo Ancelotti to count on his son’s full collaboration on the coaching staff during the road to the World Cup in North America, with the goal of making the national team one of the top contenders alongside Argentina, Spain, and France.

Carlo Ancelotti and his son, Davide, during their time together at Real Madrid.

Father and son share an extensive track record together. Davide has worked as Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant in several of his most recent club jobs, beginning in 2016 at Bayern Munich and continuing at Napoli, Everton, and Real Madrid before arriving in Brazil.

Davide Ancelotti drawing interest from several clubs

Despite his brief stint at Botafogo, Davide Ancelotti left a positive impression. In his first experience as a head coach, he posted a 45.4% win rate, with 15 victories, 11 draws, and 7 losses across 33 matches in all competitions.

That performance has attracted interest from clubs on multiple continents. According to Diario AS, Davide is now being closely followed by teams in Latin America such as America of Mexico and Atletico Nacional of Colombia. In Europe, he has also been mentioned as a potential option for Fiorentina and Real Sociedad.

The most surprising rumors, however, involve Real Madrid. With Xabi Alonso’s future uncertain amid inconsistent results and performances, Davide Ancelotti has been mentioned as a possible interim replacement.

His experience alongside Carlo at the club between 2021 and 2025 works in his favor, given his close knowledge of most players on the current roster. Still, his limited experience as a head coach and the absence of a playing career leave him behind established Real Madrid figures such as Alvaro Arbeloa and Santiago Solari.