Injuries have plagued Real Madrid‘s 2024-25 season, especially in defense, but the team has managed to navigate the challenges with resilience. As the second half of the campaign begins, head coach Carlo Ancelotti delivered encouraging news: a key player, sidelined for over a year, is ready to return.

The defensive line has been one of the hardest-hit areas, with season-ending injuries to Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal leaving Antonio Rudiger as the sole top-tier center-back. Austrian defender David Alaba, however, is set to make his comeback.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Valencia, Ancelotti confirmed the positive development. “In November, we went through a tough moment, but the team responded very well. Now, the team is highly motivated and in better shape. Alaba has started training with us. So far, everything is good. The atmosphere is positive, and we can maintain it with just one thing: winning games,” the Italian coach said.

Alaba’s recovery provides much-needed depth to Real Madrid’s defense, and Ancelotti emphasized the boost his return will bring: “Now we have a more complete squad and more rotation options. When Alaba returns, we’ll have the chance to rotate more in defense, which has been the area where we’ve struggled the most. He’ll start playing games next week. He’s very close. From January 20 onward…“

Alaba sustained a serious injury on December 10, 2023, during a La Liga match against Villarreal. In the 35th minute, he twisted his left knee, forcing an early exit. Subsequent tests revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which sidelined him for over a year and required extensive rehabilitation.

Now back in team training, Alaba faces the challenge of regaining full match fitness quickly. His return is expected to provide crucial support to a depleted defense where Aurelien Tchouameni, typically a midfielder, has been filling in alongside Rudiger. Alaba’s estimated return date could align with Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League clash against RB Salzburg on January 22.

No winter transfers on the horizon

Despite the injury crisis exposing weaknesses in the squad, Ancelotti downplayed the likelihood of new signings during the January transfer window. When asked about potential reinforcements, he deflected speculation.

“I don’t want to talk about it because this isn’t the right time to discuss this topic here. We’ll see what happens, keeping in mind that I’m very happy with the squad I have,” the coach stated.

Recent rumors linking Real Madrid to Alphonso Davies and Trent Alexander-Arnold have cooled. Bayern Munich is not eager to part with Davies midseason, and Liverpool has shut down any possibility of Alexander-Arnold departing while leading a strong campaign. It appears Real Madrid is setting its sights on a robust summer transfer window rather than making immediate changes this winter.