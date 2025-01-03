The prospect of Trent Alexander-Arnold moving to Real Madrid has generated significant buzz, especially as the player has reportedly rejected multiple contract renewal offers from Liverpool. While the Spanish giants are keen on securing the right-back in the winter transfer window, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has put an end to any speculation of an imminent departure.

With Alexander-Arnold’s contract set to expire in June 2025, Real Madrid has the option to sign him on a pre-contract agreement this month for a summer move. However, reports suggest the Spanish club is eager to accelerate the process with a €25 million offer to bring him in January. Despite the push, Liverpool seems determined to hold onto their star.

In Friday’s press conference, Slot was direct when addressing the rumors of an early transfer: “I can tell you that he’s playing on Sunday. And hopefully he brings the same performances as he brought in for the last half year. Because I think everybody saw how great of the first half of the season he had and how much he wants to win here.“

Slot also emphasized Alexander-Arnold’s dedication and work ethic. “He played an incredible game against West Ham. I see him at the training ground every day, fully committed to us. He’ll play on Sunday unless someone tells me he’s sick,” Slot added with a touch of humor.

Liverpool’s position at the top of both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League is a key reason for their unwillingness to part with Alexander-Arnold midseason. The Reds are preparing for a crucial clash against Manchester United this weekend, with the right-back expected to play a pivotal role as they aim for their second-ever Premier League title.

Defensive setback for Liverpool

While Liverpool has been dominant, both offensively (with a league-high 45 goals) and defensively (conceding only 17 goals, tied with Arsenal for the best record), their backline faces a major challenge following an injury to Joe Gomez.

Gomez suffered a hamstring injury during Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United last weekend. Slot provided an update on his condition: “Joe is obviously not in a good place with his injury. He’ll be out for a few weeks, that’s certain.”

The options for Liverpool’s defensive line remain limited. Jarell Quansah, who replaced Gomez in the West Ham match, is a likely candidate, while Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley are still recovering from injuries sustained in November. Slot is cautiously optimistic about their progress:

“Conor and Ibou will train with us today for the first time. So, (I am) curious and interested to see where they exactly are, of course. They have worked hard to come back to the team but the next step is always, ‘How do you handle team sessions?’ They will train with us today, the two of them.”