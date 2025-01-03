Trailing 1-0, USMNT star Christian Pulisic stepped up in a high-pressure moment to equalize for AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup semifinal against Juventus. The forward confidently converted a penalty, keeping Milan’s hopes alive in the clash.

Juventus took the lead in the 21st minute through Kenan Yildiz, putting Milan on the back foot for the remainder of the first half. Struggling to find opportunities, Il Rossonero emerged more determined in the second half, eventually earning a penalty kick that shifted the game’s momentum.

The decisive moment came when Theo Hernandez made a surging run into the box, only to be stopped by Nicolo Savona. In the ensuing scramble, Pulisic latched onto the loose ball but was brought down by Manuel Locatelli, prompting the referee to point to the spot.

Pulisic immediately claimed the ball and took responsibility for the penalty. With a powerful strike down the middle, goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio couldn’t contain the ferocious strike and brought Milan level, marking the first goal of the Sergio Conceicao era.

Milan capitalized on the momentum a few minutes later when Emerson Royal and Alvaro Morata combined brilliantly to find Yunus Musah on the right flank. A deflection off Juventus center-back Federico Gatti turned the cross into an own goal, giving Milan a crucial 2-1 lead.

The penalty against Juventus was Pulisic’s ninth goal of the season and came in his first match back after an ankle injury that sidelined him against Roma. With just one training session under Conceicao, Pulisic returned to the starting XI and delivered a standout performance.

Who will Milan face in the final

AC Milan will face their city rivals Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup final on Monday, January 6, at the Kingdom Arena. This marks their first European trophy clash of 2025 and a rematch of the 2023 final, where Inter dominated Milan with a 3-0 victory.

Pulisic completed the full 90 minutes against Juventus, showcasing his readiness for the final. Meanwhile, Milan star Rafael Leao, sidelined with a flexor strain sustained against Hellas Verona, was absent from the bench. In his place, winger Alex Jimenez started against Juventus. It remains to be seen if Leao will recover in time for the derby showdown.