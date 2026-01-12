Trending topics:
Bruno Fernandes set for new coach as Manchester United reportedly close in on team legend as interim

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match.

Ruben Amorim appeared to have struck the ideal balance at Manchester United, but persistent team inconsistencies led to his dismissal a few days ago. In response, the club appointed Darren Fletcher, who was managing the U18 team, as the in-charge coach. However, Bruno Fernandes might not be staying under Fletcher’s leadership for long. The Red Devils are considering another team legend to serve as interim coach until the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

Manchester United appear unlikely to continue with Darren Fletcher as interim coach, as they set their sights on a club legend. According to Fabrizio Romano, Michael Carrick is in direct negotiations with INEOS and the Red Devils’ front office to become the team’s coach at least until the end of the season. Although Ole Gunnar Solskjær also emerged as a candidate, the former English midfielder appears to be leading the race for the job.

Like Solskjær, Carrick had a brief stint with the Red Devils, serving as an assistant coach for four seasons and stepping in as interim coach for three games in the 2021/22 season. However, the Englishman may not be the definitive solution for Manchester United, as his only experience as a head coach comes from a two-season tenure at Middlesbrough.

Carrick seems to be the Red Devils’ chosen one until the end of the season as they aim to have the new coach available by Wednesday, January 14, 2026, reports Rob Dorsett on Sky Sports. Nonetheless, Michael may not remain as the chosen one for the permanent coach, as INEOS are looking for a candidate ahead the 2026-27 season.

Manchester United&#039;s Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick, as Interim Manager of Manchester United in 2021.

Bruno Fernandes could face up to three coaches during the 2025-26 season

Bruno Fernandes has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League for several years. However, the Portuguese player has not had a solid sporting project since his arrival at Manchester United. With the dismissal of Amorim, the supposed departure of Fletcher, and the possible arrival of Carrick, the 31-year-old star could see three coaches in the 2025-26 season, reflecting the imposing crisis the team is experiencing.

Bruno Fernandes’ future in doubt: Manchester United teammates reportedly have a clear view on the Portuguese star’s tenure

see also

Bruno Fernandes’ future in doubt: Manchester United teammates reportedly have a clear view on the Portuguese star’s tenure

Along with the team’s obvious crisis, the front office’s intention to sell Fernandes at the beginning of the season seems to have exhausted the player’s patience. Given this, his future could lie outside the team, pointing towards the Saudi Pro League. However, the Portuguese player could receive more offers after the end of the 2026 World Cup, making his destination still uncertain.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Roberto de Zerbi are emerging as the best-positioned candidates to lead the team at the start of the 2026-27 season. While the Austrian could arrive as a free agent, the Italian has a contract until 2027, making his arrival quite complex. Moreover, several candidates may emerge in the coming months, but Bruno’s continuity seems quite difficult.

Not Amorim: Red Devils fans target those blamed for the crisis

While it seemed Amorim would be given time to lead the Red Devils, his dismissal has shifted the blame from the coaches to the upper management. Now, INEOS and the team executives are being singled out as solely responsible, appearing uncertain about their vision for the team’s future. Consequently, Bruno Fernandes has experienced five coaching changes in five years, a situation that reportedly leaves the Portuguese player quite dissatisfied.

