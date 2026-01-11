Trending topics:
Bruno Fernandes’ future in doubt: Manchester United teammates reportedly have a clear view on the Portuguese star’s tenure

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match.

Bruno Fernandes has solidified his status as Manchester United‘s standout player, guiding the team since his arrival. Consequently, he has ascended to the role of captain, becoming the squad’s key figure. However, recent statements have cast doubt on the Portuguese player’s future with the team. Additionally, reports suggest that some Manchester United stars have a definitive view on the 31-year-old’s future within the club.

According to The Sun, Ruben Amorim’s dismissal seems to have exhausted Bruno Fernandes’ patience, who appears worn down by the team’s constant failures. Given this situation, some Manchester United stars believe that the 31-year-old star will leave the team at the end of the 2025-26 season, ending his seven-year career, as the team’s sporting project looks set to restart, leaving clear uncertainty.

Even though Bruno Fernandes seems eager to leave Manchester United, his contract with the club extends until 2027, making his departure far from straightforward. However, several reports in the English media indicate that he has a $76 million release clause, which will become active in the summer of 2026 for teams outside the Premier League. This could make his arrival in the Saudi Pro League alongside Cristiano Ronaldo possible, following his statements.

Following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal, Darren Fletcher has taken over as interim manager of the team. In this context, the Scotsman shared his insights on Bruno Fernandes, offering his perspective on the situation. Like anybody, Bruno was disappointed. He wants to do well for every manager. Bruno has been disappointed when every manager he’s worked with left the club and I know him and Ruben had a good relationship,” he said, reports Sky Sports.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match.

Bruno Fernandes departure could accelerate Manchester United midfield rebuild

Bruno Fernandes has gone from being a key player in Manchester United’s attacking midfield to being key in the team’s double pivot alongside Carlos Casemiro. However, the Red Devils are aiming to rebuild their midfield, having even considered selling the Portuguese player at the start of the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the 31-year-old star’s determination to leave the team following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal could spur the rebuilding.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, and Adam Wharton have emerged as strong candidates to bolster Manchester United’s midfield, according to several English media outlets. While their acquisitions may come with significant costs, the potential departures of Casemiro and Bruno could facilitate these signings, paving the way for a team restructuring.

