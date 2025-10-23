Trending topics:
Bayern Munich star Harry Kane boldly names the two toughest players he has ever faced

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich looks on during the Bundesliga game.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of Bayern Munich looks on during the Bundesliga game.

After several years with Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane made the bold move to leave the Premier League for Bayern Munich, embracing a major challenge. Despite this transition, the Englishman has maintained his status as one of the world’s elite players. Reflecting on his storied career, Kane identified two opponents who have stood out among the many legends he has faced.

In a short video for GOAL, Harry Kane participated in an activity where he had to select the best player he ever faced. The Englishman avoided choosing just one, naming both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, letting clear these two legends have defined the recent era of soccer, dominating the sport for over a decade and sharing numerous individual awards.

Although the Bayern Munich star avoided the debate, he has previously expressed his admiration for Lionel Messi, calling him one of the greatest players in history. On ESPN in November 2024, he mentioned having wanted to play with Messi, believing the Argentine’s playmaking skills would have greatly increased his goal tally. As a striker, he saw more potential in partnering with him than with Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with ESPN, Harry Kane explained that the career trajectories of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi influenced his move to Bayern Munich. He noted that both legends peaked around age 30, motivating him to pursue similar greatness. Recently, Kane has surpassed their goal-scoring records, cementing his status as a top scorer. Ronaldo’s impressive scoring prowess before turning 30 also serves as a key inspiration for the English star future endeavors.

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo gear up for their next biggest challenge: 2026 World Cup

Though both stars have eclipsed the age of 37, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain at the pinnacle of their games. The Argentine star is enjoying a standout season with Inter Miami, matching his best statistical performances, while the Portuguese star continues his reign as Al Nassr’s leading scorer over the past two seasons. Furthermore, each continues to excel on the international stage, gearing up for what might be their final World Cup appearances.

Not Cristiano Ronaldo: Bayern Munich star Harry Kane names his surprising top four strikers in soccer history

see also

Not Cristiano Ronaldo: Bayern Munich star Harry Kane names his surprising top four strikers in soccer history

While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo haven’t confirmed their participation in the 2026 World Cup, their commanding performances in qualifiers suggest they’re poised for the prestigious event. Their involvement could see both setting the record for the most tournament appearances. Notably, Messi is just four goals away from becoming the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer, whereas Ronaldo has a steeper climb with only eight goals to his name.

