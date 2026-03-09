Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FC Barcelona
Comments

Not Raphinha or Lewandowski: Coach Hansi Flick reveals Barcelona star on the same level as Lamine Yamal

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

While Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have each seen their 2025-26 seasons disrupted by injury, Lamine Yamal has stepped up as Barcelona‘s undisputed main man. But according to head coach Hansi Flick, there is another Blaugrana star, neither the Brazilian nor the Pole, who is currently operating at the same level as the teenage sensation.

Yamal has once again raised the bar, leading Barcelona in both goals (19) and assists (15) this season, making it comfortably his most prolific campaign to date. Flick has consistently leaned on his younger players over the course of the season, and with the UEFA Champions League now the primary focus, he has spoken glowingly about the growth of his youthful core.

Ahead of the match against Newcastle United, Flick was asked how he manages a squad increasingly driven by young talent while coping with the absences of veterans like Raphinha, Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, and even Ronald Araujo. “We speak about a young team. Pau Cubarsi is now 19, Marc Bernal is 18, Lamine is 18, Fermin (Lopez) is 21, and this quality that they have is unbelievable. For me, they should enjoy the games, and they should improve in every game, and they do it,” he said on Monday’s press conference.

Reflecting on a run of four consecutive wins, including the 3-0 victory over Atlético Madrid and last Saturday’s 1-0 win at Athletic Club, Flick singled out one young player for special praise: “The match against Bilbao, the match against Atletico, it’s amazing for me to see how Cuba (Cubarsi) is defending. We speak a lot, because sometimes I say to him ‘Hey, come on, you’re a little bit lazy ok? You have to be focused.’

Pau Cubarsi of FC Barcelona.

Pau Cubarsi of FC Barcelona.

The German coach then delivered a striking assessment of the teenager’s standing within the squad. “But he’s young. He’s 19 years old, but que has a huge quality. For me, as a defender, he’s on the same level as Lamine, and it’s amazing to have him. He is 19 years old and can play at the highest level he can imagine,” he candidly stated.

Advertisement
Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta fires back at Xavi Hernandez comments on Messi’s comeback: ‘I understand that he is hurt’

see also

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta fires back at Xavi Hernandez comments on Messi’s comeback: ‘I understand that he is hurt’

Cubarsí has indeed established himself as one of the most important players in Flick’s setup despite his age. Having turned 19 in January, the technically gifted Spanish center-back has already made 116 appearances for Barcelona, becoming the youngest player in club history to reach 100 games, a record surpassed only, fittingly, by Yamal himself.

Yamal and some Barcelona youngsters on the verge of suspension

Having been eliminated from the Copa del Rey in the semifinals by Atlético Madrid, Barcelona are now fully focused on the one major trophy that eluded them last season: the Champions League. The Blaugrana have traveled to England for the first leg of the Round of 16 against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park, but the game comes with a significant disciplinary subplot.

Heading into Tuesday’s match, Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Gerard Martín and Marc Casadó are all one booking away from a suspension. Each has already accumulated four yellow cards in the competition, meaning a single caution would rule them out of the second leg at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, March 18. With Yamal, López and Martín all regarded as key starters, the stakes of staying disciplined could hardly be higher.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lamine Yamal substitutions controversy is normal, says Hansi Flick: ‘Everybody focuses on Barcelona’

Lamine Yamal substitutions controversy is normal, says Hansi Flick: ‘Everybody focuses on Barcelona’

Hansi Flick referred to the repercussion of everything that happens with Barcelona, like substituting Lamine Yamal out.

Julian Alvarez may not be the only target as Barcelona reportedly chase Manchester City star for the 2026-27 season

Julian Alvarez may not be the only target as Barcelona reportedly chase Manchester City star for the 2026-27 season

Following Robert Lewandowski's dip in form, Barcelona have reportedly been on the lookout for a world-class striker to replace him. Even though Julián Alavez emerges as the favorite, the Blaugranas are reportedly adding a Manchester City star as an alternative.

Marcus Rashford could decide his future as Hansi Flick’s Barcelona reportedly push hard with an all-in move

Marcus Rashford could decide his future as Hansi Flick’s Barcelona reportedly push hard with an all-in move

Following his impressive performances, Marcus Rashford’s permanent signing has become a priority for Barcelona. While he had seemed to be drifting away due to his high transfer fee, the Blaugranas have reportedly taken a step forward in their bid to secure his continuity.

Brazil icon Hulk involved in Atlético Mineiro–Cruzeiro mayhem that ends with 23 red cards

Brazil icon Hulk involved in Atlético Mineiro–Cruzeiro mayhem that ends with 23 red cards

Brazil icon Hulk has created headlines after being involved in the Atlético Mineiro–Cruzeiro mayhem which saw 23 red cards.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo