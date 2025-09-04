Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

World Cup 2026 South America qualifiers updated standings: Who’s in, who’s still alive, who’s out after Matchday 17

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina, James Rodriguez (M) of Colombia, and Salomon Rondon (R) of Venezuela.
© Daniel Jayo, Gabriel Aponte & Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) of Argentina, James Rodriguez (M) of Colombia, and Salomon Rondon (R) of Venezuela.

The 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers are heading into their final stretch during the September international break. Some nations have already booked their ticket, others have been eliminated, while the rest are still fighting for their World Cup dreams. All 10 South American teams will be in action on Thursday, Sept. 4, looking to secure their place in the tournament set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The 2026 World Cup will be historic, not only because it will be the first hosted across three countries, but also because the field has been expanded to 48 teams instead of the traditional 32. For CONMEBOL, that means six nations will now qualify directly, while the seventh-place finisher earns a playoff spot.

Under this format, if the playoff representative makes it through, only three South American teams will miss out on the 2026 World Cup. That expansion has opened the door for nations that rarely qualify to finally dream of reaching soccer’s biggest stage.

How does the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifying table look on Matchday 17?

With 16 games played and only two left, Argentina, Ecuador, and Brazil have already secured their spots at the 2026 World Cup. At the other end of the table, Chile is the only team mathematically eliminated, leaving six nations still battling for direct qualification or the playoff place.

RankNationPoints
1stArgentina35
2ndEcuador25
3rdBrazil25
4thUruguay24
5thParaguay24
6thColombia22
7thVenezuela18
8thBolivia17
9thPeru12
10thChile10

Who could qualify after Matchday 17?

Several teams are in position to punch their ticket this week. Uruguay, currently 4th with 24 points, will qualify if they pick up at least a draw at home against Peru. Paraguay are in the exact same situation, also sitting on 24 points and hosting Ecuador. One point would be enough to send them through to the expanded tournament.

Advertisement
Giorgian De Arrascaeta of Uruguay celebrates with teammates after scoring the team&#039;s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta of Uruguay celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match.

Colombia’s path is a bit tougher. In 6th place with 22 points, Los Cafeteros face Bolivia in Barranquilla. Unlike Uruguay and Paraguay, they will need all three points to clinch their spot in North America.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi faces final shot at World Cup qualifiers milestone he’s never achieved

see also

Argentina’s Lionel Messi faces final shot at World Cup qualifiers milestone he’s never achieved

Who could be eliminated after Matchday 17?

At the bottom, several teams face do-or-die scenarios. Peru are in the most critical position, sitting 9th with 12 points. If they fail to beat Uruguay, they will officially join Chile as the second team eliminated.

Advertisement

Bolivia are also walking a fine line. Sitting 8th with 17 points, just one behind Venezuela in the playoff spot, La Verde could see their chances end this week. A loss to Colombia combined with a Venezuela win over Argentina in Buenos Aires would eliminate them. Even a draw would leave Bolivia with only a slim mathematical chance, given their massive negative goal difference compared to La Vinotinto.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Raphinha starts: Confirmed lineups for Brazil vs Chile in World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Raphinha starts: Confirmed lineups for Brazil vs Chile in World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Brazil faces Chile at the Maracanã Stadium on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET in South American qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

James Rodríguez starts: Confirmed lineups for Colombia vs. Bolivia in World Cup 2026 qualifier

James Rodríguez starts: Confirmed lineups for Colombia vs. Bolivia in World Cup 2026 qualifier

Colombia can secure its ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a win over Bolivia in Barranquilla on Matchday 17 of the qualifiers.

With Messi in the starting XI, confirmed lineups for Argentina vs. Venezuela in World Cup 2026 qualifier

With Messi in the starting XI, confirmed lineups for Argentina vs. Venezuela in World Cup 2026 qualifier

Lionel Messi could play his final official match in Argentina when the Albiceleste host Venezuela at the Monumental on September 4.

Inter Miami, Luis Suarez break silence after Leagues Cup final brawl vs. Seattle Sounders

Inter Miami, Luis Suarez break silence after Leagues Cup final brawl vs. Seattle Sounders

Luis Suarez was at the center of the post-match incidents following the Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo