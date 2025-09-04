World Cup 2026 South America qualifiers updated standings: Who’s in, who’s still alive, who’s out after Matchday 17

The 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers are heading into their final stretch during the September international break. Some nations have already booked their ticket, others have been eliminated, while the rest are still fighting for their World Cup dreams. All 10 South American teams will be in action on Thursday, Sept. 4, looking to secure their place in the tournament set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The 2026 World Cup will be historic, not only because it will be the first hosted across three countries, but also because the field has been expanded to 48 teams instead of the traditional 32. For CONMEBOL, that means six nations will now qualify directly, while the seventh-place finisher earns a playoff spot.

Under this format, if the playoff representative makes it through, only three South American teams will miss out on the 2026 World Cup. That expansion has opened the door for nations that rarely qualify to finally dream of reaching soccer’s biggest stage.

How does the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifying table look on Matchday 17?

With 16 games played and only two left, Argentina, Ecuador, and Brazil have already secured their spots at the 2026 World Cup. At the other end of the table, Chile is the only team mathematically eliminated, leaving six nations still battling for direct qualification or the playoff place.

Rank Nation Points 1st Argentina 35 2nd Ecuador 25 3rd Brazil 25 4th Uruguay 24 5th Paraguay 24 6th Colombia 22 7th Venezuela 18 8th Bolivia 17 9th Peru 12 10th Chile 10

Who could qualify after Matchday 17?

Several teams are in position to punch their ticket this week. Uruguay, currently 4th with 24 points, will qualify if they pick up at least a draw at home against Peru. Paraguay are in the exact same situation, also sitting on 24 points and hosting Ecuador. One point would be enough to send them through to the expanded tournament.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta of Uruguay celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match.

Colombia’s path is a bit tougher. In 6th place with 22 points, Los Cafeteros face Bolivia in Barranquilla. Unlike Uruguay and Paraguay, they will need all three points to clinch their spot in North America.

Who could be eliminated after Matchday 17?

At the bottom, several teams face do-or-die scenarios. Peru are in the most critical position, sitting 9th with 12 points. If they fail to beat Uruguay, they will officially join Chile as the second team eliminated.

Bolivia are also walking a fine line. Sitting 8th with 17 points, just one behind Venezuela in the playoff spot, La Verde could see their chances end this week. A loss to Colombia combined with a Venezuela win over Argentina in Buenos Aires would eliminate them. Even a draw would leave Bolivia with only a slim mathematical chance, given their massive negative goal difference compared to La Vinotinto.