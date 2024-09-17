The summer transfer window only just closed a few weeks ago but Real Madrid is already making plans. Los Blancos opted to make just two signings throughout the recent window. Kylian Mbappe’s move from Paris Saint-Germain was undoubtedly the biggest transfer story is the entire summer. Brazilian teen sensation Endrick, however, was also brought in as well.

Signing arguably the best player and the most coveted youngster in the world would typically mean major spending. Nevertheless, Real recorded a net spend of just $37 million this summer. The deal involving Endrick was the only expenditure for the club during this period. Mbappe, on the other hand, signed on with the team as a free agent.

Not only did Real resist spending a fortune in the transfer market this summer but they have remained relatively restrained in recent years. In fact, outside the 2023/24 season, the club has not recorded a net spend higher than $37 million since 2020. During this four-year timeframe, Los Blancos have generated more funds than they have spent in the transfer market.

Real hoping Liverpool star does not re-sign with current club

Because of this positive net spend, Real can hypothetically shell out serious money on transfers next summer. According to The Independent, the Spanish side is ready to flex their financial muscles once again. The news outlet claims that Real will target at least three Premier League stars in 2025.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold are two of these players. The Spanish star has been linked with a potential move back to Madrid for weeks now. Rodri previously joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

The midfielder told reporters on Tuesday that he has “a contract with City and there is nothing else to say.” Rodri’s current deal with the reigning English champions does not expire until 2027.

Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, could potentially become a free agent after the current campaign. The Liverpool defender is in the final year under contract with the Reds. Along with the England international, Liverpool also have similar contract worries over Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as well.

The English club still wants to sign Alexander-Arnold to a new deal, but the player may opt to jump ship. Along with being one of the top destinations for players, Real may also have an ace up their sleeve. The Liverpool defender reportedly has a close friendship with current Los Blancos star Jude Bellingham.

Saliba joins Alexander-Arnold at top of Real Madrid wish list

Outside of Rodri and Alexander-Arnold, Real also wants to improve in central defense. The Independent believes that the Spanish side will pick between Arsenal’s William Saliba or Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero. Saliba has grown into arguably the best center-back in the world at the moment. The Frenchman has been a mainstay in manager Mikel Arteta’s impeccable defense in recent years.

With Saliba in the team, Arsenal posted the best defensive record in the entire Premier League last season. So far this campaign, the Gunners have only allowed one goal, and the strike came as the team was down to 10 men. Like Rodri, Saliba is also under contract until 2027, and his current club will likely do everything they can to keep the star.

If a move for Saliba does not work out, Romero seems to be Real’s plan B. The World Cup-winning Argentine defender has also been a rock in central defense for Spurs. Real could be aided in their possible pursuit of Romero by the fact that they have a solid business relationship with Tottenham. The center-back is under contract at Spurs until 2027 as well, but unlike Rodri and Saliba, he is still on his original contract.

PHOTOS: IMAGO