The upcoming El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona promises to be a monumental occasion. Los Blancos’s Santiago Bernabeu will host one of the biggest matches in La Liga. However, for one notable Real Madrid supporter, UFC fighter Ilia Topuria, the excitement is tinged with frustration. He is also slated to battle for the UFC featherweight belt that night, against the highly anticipated Max Holloway. Thus, creating a scheduling conflict that has sparked both humor and frustration from the fighter.

Ilia Topuria, one of the rising stars in mixed martial arts, will face Max Holloway in Abu Dhabi in a fight that UFC fans have been eagerly awaiting. However, the timing of the bout coincides with the iconic El Clasico. It kicks off at 9:00 PM Spanish time on Saturday, just before Topuria’s fight at 10:30 PM. Topuria, a loyal Madrid supporter will be in the octagon while the team he loves battles their fiercest rivals, Barcelona.

During a press conference leading up to his UFC match, Topuria vented his frustration at the unfortunate timing.

“Let’s see if I’ve made a mistake—instead of knocking out Holloway, I have to knock out the person responsible for putting that match at the same time and on the same day as my fight,” he joked. When a reporter pointed out that La Liga President Javier Tebas was the one responsible for scheduling El Clasico, Topuria laughed and quipped, “Then we’ll go for Javier Tebas, he’s next.”

How did Javier Tebas respond?

Topuria’s playful “threat” did not go unnoticed by Tebas, especially because the 62-year-old is no stranger to controversy. However, he decided to take the situation in stride. Responding on social media, Tebas wrote on X:” I didn’t know I was in your knockout plans! Just a heads up, I’m harder to take down than organizing El Clasico at a time everyone wants.”

Tebas ended his message with a show of sportsmanship, encouraging Topuria to focus on his upcoming fight. “But give it your all against Max Holloway!”. This playful interaction highlights a lighter aspect of the sometimes serious task of sports scheduling.

Overlap Between two major events

The timing of these two significant sporting events has created a dilemma for fans who would love to watch both. Topuria, aware that the scheduling clash may prevent some fans from viewing his fight, expressed his understanding. “It hurts me that sports lovers have not been given the opportunity to enjoy these two events. I’m not going to tell them not to watch the match; enjoy whatever you want, and thanks for the support,” said the UFC fighter.

While Topuria is disappointed, he made it clear that he harbors no ill will toward fans who choose to tune into El Clasico instead of his fight. “I understand, Real Madrid against Barcelona is a huge game,” he acknowledged.

The 27-year-old’s love for the Whites runs deep. Despite his focus on his fight with Holloway, Topuria’s thoughts will undoubtedly be with his favorite team. The UFC star even made a bold prediction for the outcome of El Clasico, stating confidently, “I think Real Madrid will win 3-1.”

