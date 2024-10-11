Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe, the captain of the France national, has come under significant criticism in his home country. He is not part of the French national squad for upcoming international fixtures. The controversy surrounding the 25-year-old striker arises from his decision to prioritize his fitness for Real Madrid over representing France. Thus, he raises questions about his commitment to the national team.

In a recent match, Mbappe played a key role in Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Villarreal. Expectedly, it left many fans and media members puzzled as to why he was deemed fit to play for his club but unavailable for France. According to reports, the forward and French national team coach Didier Deschamps had mutually agreed that the player would stay in Madrid to focus on regaining his best form. That way, he would work closely with fitness coach Antonio Pintus as part of a mini-preseason.

Mbappe’s decision to remain in Spain stems from his need to regain full fitness after an interrupted preseason. Returning late from the Euros and nursing a recent injury, he has struggled to find his top form. That’s despite scoring seven goals and providing one assist in 11 matches for Real Madrid this season. His statistics are solid so far. However, the consensus is that the forward has yet to hit the performance levels expected of him.

Real Madrid faces a crucial run of fixtures following the international break. This includes important matches against Celta Vigo, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona. To prepare for this demanding period, Mbappe is undergoing intensive training focused on fitness and strength-building. As Cadena SER reports, Mbappe has agreed with Deschamps to focus on club commitments for the time being. Real Madrid and France’s medical staff both understand the necessity of his recovery plan.

Criticism from media in France about Madrid preference

Despite the logic behind his decision, the move has not been well-received by everyone in France. The French national media, as well as the supporters’ group Irresistibles Français, have criticized Mbappe for prioritizing club over country. The backlash has been especially sharp due to the timing. Mbappe played 90 minutes for Los Blancos just before the international break, only to miss France’s call-up.

Some have argued that as the captain of the French national team, Mbappe has a responsibility to be present, even if not fully fit. Key figures within the supporters’ group have described his absence as “not normal, as a captain”. This has then fueled the perception that he is putting his club ahead of his national duties.

What did Deschamps say about Mbappe?

In response to the controversy, Didier Deschamps has publicly defended his star player. He emphasized that decision with the player’s best interests in mind. Deschamps, who has managed the French national team since 2012, explained that both he and Mbappe agreed that the forward’s fitness must take priority.

“Of course, the most important thing for me is the player’s interest,” he said. “I know full well that he won’t go against his club. He also doesn’t want to go against his national team. But at some point, after a discussion, you have to privilege the player’s interest without making things difficult for him.”

Deschamps further elaborated on the delicate balance between club and country, acknowledging Real Madrid’s position in wanting to ensure Mbappe’s fitness for their own key matches. “I am not here to take risks. I was a club manager, and when you’re at a club, and you think that there is a risk, you can still play players,” he explained, noting that while the decision might be controversial, it was necessary for the player’s long-term health and performance.

PHOTOS: IMAGO