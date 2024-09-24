Liverpool manager Arne Slot has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold can improve defensively if he focuses more. The star is one of the top right-backs in the Premier League. Despite this, the England international is generally a more offensive defender. Statistics certainly seem to back up this notion.

Alexander-Arnold has racked up 19 goals and an incredible 83 assists in 316 total games since making his Liverpool debut. These figures would generally be solid for a central midfielder. Yet they are even more impressive considering the star typically plays as a defender.

Although the direct goal involvements are applauded, fans and pundits generally criticize Alexander-Arnold’s defensive abilities. Much like his offensive output, these gripes are also backed up with statistics.

Opponents dribbled past the Liverpool star 2.5 times per 90 minutes last season. This was the highest figure of any defender in the Premier League. This particular trend has also continued into the 2024/25 campaign as well. For instance, no other right-back in the English top flight has been dribbled past more times (7) than the Liverpool star this season.

Slot calls on Trent Alexander-Arnold to raise concentration

Alexander-Arnold recently claimed that he wanted Slot to help him improve as a defender. In fact, he told reporters after Liverpool’s 3-0 victory against Bournemouth that he wanted “to be the defender that no one wants to come up against in Europe.” The defender also revealed that he asked his new coach to be harsh in his criticism. Slot has taken him up on the offer.

The Dutch manager initially praised Alexander-Arnold in a press conference on Tuesday. Slot pointed at his previous success with the Reds, particularly the special things he can do with the ball. Nevertheless, the coach then also pointed out the main issue for the English defender.

“I think with him it is not about if he is capable of doing things, it’s more can his concentration rate constantly be in 100% focus?” said Slot. “So, this is what we talk about a lot, that he has to stay active in every situation of the game, even if the ball is further away from him.”

“But it’s not that we or I taught him to defend in the last three months; he’s won the league and he’s won the Champions League. It’s just getting him to understand all of what is necessary to play the best possible game.”

Alexander-Arnold’s future in the air as contract winds down

Players, particularly big stars, do not typically love hearing public criticism about themselves. Alexander-Arnold, however, has clearly asked for Slot to be brutally honest in his assessment. In his recent postgame comments, the defender claimed that it was “refreshing to have a manager who will help” teach him to be a better player.

The connection between Alexander-Arnold and Slot could be integral to the player’s future. The English star is currently in his final year under contract with the club. As a result, the defender has been the subject of rumors regarding a potential move away from Anfield next summer. Real Madrid is reportedly targeting Alexander-Arnold as well.

Amid the uncertainty regarding his future, Alexander-Arnold recently claimed that winning trophies will undoubtedly factor in his decision. Liverpool has looked solid under Slot so far, and the Reds will hope they can grab silverware this season. Real, on the other hand, is the most successful European club in recent memory. The defender can officially discuss terms with a foreign club as early as January.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.