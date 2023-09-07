Wayne Rooney could very well become a target of Birmingham City in the near future. The former Manchester United star is currently head coach of Major League Soccer side D.C. United. Rooney previously had coaching experience in England with Derby County before crossing the pond in 2022.

Mail Sport is claiming that Birmingham brass may look to Rooney should current coach John Eustace leave the club. The Blues have gotten off to a solid start in the current campaign under Eustace. They currently sit fourth in the Championship table, having not lost a match in their first five fixtures of the season.

Wayne Rooney would hypothetically replace outgoing Birmingham boss

While there are no plans to fire Eustace at the moment, the Englishman is currently a potential candidate for the Rangers job. The Scottish giants have struggled a bit during the opening stages of the season and team officials could soon make a managerial change. The team’s current head coach, Michael Beale, is under pressure from ownership at the moment.

Rooney currently has D.C. sitting mid-table in the MLS standings. The team has seven matches remaining on the schedule and will be looking to grab one of the final playoff places. The former England star’s current contract at the club is set to expire in December. Although he is willing to negotiate an extension, Rooney recently voiced his frustrations over a lack of progress in talks with ownership.

Rooney says no contact regarding fresh contract for months

“I am slightly disappointed and frustrated there has been no contact for two months,” Rooney told the Washington Post. “We asked about a new deal. We haven’t heard back. Either way, I can take whatever the situation is. I was hoping we would have, either way, at least spoken about it. That hasn’t been the case.”

“That’s frustrating because, either way, I’d rather know what’s the plan because we have to plan for next season. We need to do it earlier rather than later. The fact we haven’t heard back is probably signaling one thing, but I’m sure they’ll have their reasons for that. So, I’ll wait and see.”

Rooney is next set to lead D.C. against San Jose on Saturday, September 9th. Birmingham, however, is currently on an international break and will not resume play until the following week.

