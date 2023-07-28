World Soccer Talk’s Rangers TV schedule gives you the details on how to follow the blue half of Glasgow’s massive rivalry.

Rangers are one of the two dominant sides in Scottish football, alongside their local arch-rivals Celtic. Aside from a financial crisis that caused a fourth-division rebirth in 2012, Rangers have been a constant fixture at the top of Scottish game, and remain its most decorated club.

Where can I watch the Rangers match?

Rangers on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, July 29 09:30 AM ET TSG Hoffenheim vs. Rangers ( Club Friendly ) FOX Deportes , FOX Deportes , Fubo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream



Founded: 1872

Stadium: Ibrox Stadium

Manager: Michael Beale

Scottish top-flight titles: 55

European titles: 1 (Cup Winners’ Cup, 1972)

Rangers TV schedule and streaming links

Scotland’s Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup can be found on a few different streaming services as of 2023. The Premiership and Championship leagues, as well as the Scottish League Cup rights are held by CBS. These games can be found on Paramount+.

Select Premiership games do find their way on to CBS Sports Network, and Rangers do frequently find themselves highlighted in these matches. To watch, you’ll need a service that carries the channel, like certain cable and satellite providers, or fuboTV.

As they usually finish in first or second place in the league, Rangers are regular players in European competitions. UEFA’s club competitions can be found on Paramount+ (English) and on Univision, UniMás, TUDN and ViX in (Spanish).

The Scottish Cup, the top cup competition in the country, can be found on ESPN+.

Watch Rangers on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Rangers History

Rangers go way back to March 1872. For much of the time since, they’ve been a dominant force in Scottish football.

Since league football started in Scotland in 1890, Rangers have won the top tier and astonishing 55 times, including that very first season. This is the most titles of any Scottish club.

When it comes to the Scottish Cup, they have 34 wins, second only to Celtic’s 41. They’re tops in the League Cup, with a record 27 trophies in that competition.

While they are the class of Scotland, in Europe it hasn’t been so easy. Only the 1972 Cup Winners’ Cup graces the vast ‘Gers trophy room from European conquest.

The rivalry with Celtic, known as the “Old Firm”, is one of the greatest in the world, in any sport. While roots in religious and cultural sectarianism have certainly played a role, the two club’s collective dominance over the game in Scotland has fueled the incredibly intense rivalry over the years. Remarkably, only five times ever – and not since 1965 – has a season finished with both clubs outside the top two in the final table.

The only real blemish on the history of Rangers is the 2012 financial crisis, which ended in the club entering administration, receiving a points deduction, and eventually being dissolved entirely. Immediately, a new company was formed, taking on the name and assets of the previous club. But it was not allowed to continue on in the Premier League. Instead, they had to begin anew in the 2012-13 season in the fourth tier.

They tore through the divisions, earning three promotions in just four seasons, on their quick trip back to the first tier. Since returning to the Premiership in 2016, Rangers have finished third or better every season, winning the title in 2021.

Rangers latest news

