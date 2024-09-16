A League One clash between Wrexham AFC and Birmingham City FC was a who’s who of stars in the crowd. On the pitch, league-leading Wrexham and Birmingham City played out a thrilling contest that finished 3-1 in favor of Birmingham City. However, cameras could not stay away from the crowd that featured movie stars, Premier League winners and legends from other sports.

Some of these were based on ownership. Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are regulars at the Racecourse Ground to watch Wrexham play. On Monday evening, Rob McElhenney was at St. Andrew’s to watch his Red Dragons look to maintain their perfect start to life in League One. Birmingham City majority owner Tom Wagner was also in attendance to watch the game as Birmingham City was also unbeaten.

However, the more notable owner of Birmingham City to be in attendance was future NFL Hall of Fame inductee Tom Brady. The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon is part of the ownership group of Birmingham City. He was alongside Wagner throughout the contest. Many of those cameos showed the American fully involved in the emotion of the game, too. He looked disappointed following Wrexham’s early opener. Yet, he was boisterous on his feet following Birmingham City’s goals. He also got to experience a proper heckling from Wrexham fans who berated Brady with jeers as he walked by the away section.

Alongside Brady were two icons of the Premier League. Fans in the stands may have more of a connection to these athletes. David Beckham and one of his sons were in the crowd next to Brady to watch the game on Monday night. Also, one of Beckham’s former teammates, Gary Neville, made his way to Birmingham to watch the game. Neville, who works as a pundit for Sky Sports, was in the same box as Brady and Beckham.

Birmingham City, Wrexham to draw more stars as season progresses

This game was significant not just for the people in the seats. Wrexham entered the game as the League One frontrunner. Thirteen points in the side’s opening five games was as strong a start as McElhenney could have hoped for. This loss against Birmingham City will sting. The Blues controlled the contest after Wrexham’s early goal. However, it will not be the end of the battle between two sides vying for promotion to the Championship. The Racecourse Ground will be an equally raucous atmosphere when Birmingham City comes to visit later in the season.

That game may feature both Reynolds and McElhenney, as the two have been spotted together many times cheering on the team they own. If that game has significance for the promotion race later in the season, it would not be surprising to see Tom Brady there, either.

That is all in the future, and Wrexham will return to the Racecourse Ground after suffering its first loss of the season. After Monday, Wrexham remains at the top of the table. However, Birmingham City is also on 13 points, and the Blues have a game in hand on the Red Dragons.

