Liverpool faced Fulham on Matchday 16 of the 2024-25 Premier League season, aiming to maintain their strong form and solidify their position at the top of the table. However, the Reds were held to a frustrating draw at Anfield, and Mohamed Salah missed the chance to continue his pursuit of a historic Premier League milestone.

Salah has been the cornerstone of Liverpool’s resurgence under coach Arne Slot, registering 16 goals and 12 assists in 22 appearances this season. The Egyptian winger provided a pinpoint cross for Cody Gakpo to equalize at 1-1, but he failed to find the back of the net, ending his impressive streak of scoring in seven consecutive Premier League matches.

The draw against Fulham marked the end of Salah’s bid to surpass Jamie Vardy’s record for the most consecutive Premier League games with a goal. Salah came close in the box, but his shot was blocked by Fulham’s resolute low defensive line, denying him the opportunity to keep his streak alive.

Vardy’s record was set during Leicester City’s remarkable 2015-16 Premier League-winning season. The striker scored in 11 consecutive games, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy’s previous record of 10, which the Dutchman achieved across two seasons (2002-03 and 2003-04) with Manchester United.

While Salah’s streak fell short of the record, the draw against Fulham was still a valuable result for Liverpool, especially considering Andrew Robertson’s red card in the 17th minute, which left the team playing with 10 men for most of the match.

Salah’s milestone with Liverpool

Although his goal-scoring streak came to an end, Salah achieved another significant milestone during the match. His assist for Gakpo’s goal marked his 100th assist for Liverpool, cementing his legacy as both a prolific scorer and a creative playmaker.

In 372 appearances for the Reds, Salah has scored 227 goals and provided 100 assists, contributing to a staggering 327 goals. Beyond his reputation as a lethal finisher, Salah has evolved into a complete attacking player, driving Liverpool’s push for a second Premier League title under his tenure.

What’s next for Liverpool?

Despite the draw, Liverpool remains atop the Premier League table with 36 points from 15 matches (with one game against Everton postponed). They maintain a five-point lead over second-placed Chelsea, who face Brentford on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s team will shift focus to the Carabao Cup, facing Southampton in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. With a Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur looming next weekend, Slot is likely to rotate his squad for the midweek fixture to keep players fresh as Liverpool continues their pursuit of silverware.