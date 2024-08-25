Here are all of the details of where you can watch Columbus vs LAFC on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Columbus vs LAFC
|WHAT
|Leagues Cup 2024 season
|WHEN
|7:15pm ET / 4:15pm PT • Sunday, August 25, 2024
|WHERE
|MLS Season Pass
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
MLS Season Pass is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Columbus vs LAFC and every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
MLS Season Pass is part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.
MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
