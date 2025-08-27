Bayern Munich reportedly eyeing World Cup-winning forward to challenge Harry Kane

Harry Kane has been one of the most lethal scorers in world soccer over the past decade. The English striker wrote history with Tottenham Hotspur, becoming their all-time leading scorer and climbing to second on the Premier League’s all-time list. With the England national team, he is both captain and the country’s top scorer. Since moving to Bayern Munich in 2023, Kane has continued his extraordinary form, finding the net relentlessly in Germany.

Now 32 years old, Kane remains at the top of his game. His numbers with Bayern are staggering: 89 goals and 26 assists in 98 appearances since his arrival. Yet, as dominant as he has been, Bayern faces the reality of relying too heavily on him.

The Bavarians have often lacked a reliable alternative whenever Kane was unavailable or not at his best, leading to costly eliminations in competitions like the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

Bayern targets Chelsea striker

To address this issue, Bayern has turned its attention to Nicolas Jackson, the 23-year-old Senegalese forward currently with Chelsea. Jackson was a regular starter for the Blues last season but has since lost ground. With the arrivals of João Pedro and Liam Delap, his minutes have decreased, and he now finds himself battling for playing time in London.

According to transfer reports, including updates from insider Fabrizio Romano, Bayern and Chelsea are in direct talks regarding a deal. The discussion centers on the structure of the transfer, as Chelsea only has one remaining international loan slot available and insists on including a mandatory purchase clause. While no agreement has been finalized, Bayern continues to push for the move.

Why Jackson fits Bayern’s needs

For Bayern, Jackson offers both short-term relief for Kane and long-term potential. His pace, physicality, and ability to stretch defenses could provide a different attacking dimension, especially in domestic matches where Kane may need rest. At 23, Jackson still has room to grow, and working alongside Kane could accelerate his development.

The club’s recent struggles without Kane underline the urgency of the signing. When their star striker is neutralized or absent, Bayern’s attack has often looked one-dimensional. Bringing in Jackson would not only give Kane valuable rest but also ensure that Bayern can remain competitive across multiple competitions.