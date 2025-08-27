Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Bundesliga
Comments

Bayern Munich reportedly eyeing World Cup-winning forward to challenge Harry Kane

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

For Bayern, signing Jackson would ease the heavy reliance on Kane and provide a fresh attacking option to avoid costly setbacks in the Champions League and other tournaments.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesFor Bayern, signing Jackson would ease the heavy reliance on Kane and provide a fresh attacking option to avoid costly setbacks in the Champions League and other tournaments.

Harry Kane has been one of the most lethal scorers in world soccer over the past decade. The English striker wrote history with Tottenham Hotspur, becoming their all-time leading scorer and climbing to second on the Premier League’s all-time list. With the England national team, he is both captain and the country’s top scorer. Since moving to Bayern Munich in 2023, Kane has continued his extraordinary form, finding the net relentlessly in Germany.

Now 32 years old, Kane remains at the top of his game. His numbers with Bayern are staggering: 89 goals and 26 assists in 98 appearances since his arrival. Yet, as dominant as he has been, Bayern faces the reality of relying too heavily on him.

The Bavarians have often lacked a reliable alternative whenever Kane was unavailable or not at his best, leading to costly eliminations in competitions like the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

Bayern targets Chelsea striker

To address this issue, Bayern has turned its attention to Nicolas Jackson, the 23-year-old Senegalese forward currently with Chelsea. Jackson was a regular starter for the Blues last season but has since lost ground. With the arrivals of João Pedro and Liam Delap, his minutes have decreased, and he now finds himself battling for playing time in London.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

According to transfer reports, including updates from insider Fabrizio Romano, Bayern and Chelsea are in direct talks regarding a deal. The discussion centers on the structure of the transfer, as Chelsea only has one remaining international loan slot available and insists on including a mandatory purchase clause. While no agreement has been finalized, Bayern continues to push for the move.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Kingsley Coman: Legend’s $244M salary compared to Al Nassr’s new Bayern signing

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Kingsley Coman: Legend’s $244M salary compared to Al Nassr’s new Bayern signing

Why Jackson fits Bayern’s needs

For Bayern, Jackson offers both short-term relief for Kane and long-term potential. His pace, physicality, and ability to stretch defenses could provide a different attacking dimension, especially in domestic matches where Kane may need rest. At 23, Jackson still has room to grow, and working alongside Kane could accelerate his development.

The club’s recent struggles without Kane underline the urgency of the signing. When their star striker is neutralized or absent, Bayern’s attack has often looked one-dimensional. Bringing in Jackson would not only give Kane valuable rest but also ensure that Bayern can remain competitive across multiple competitions.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Harry Kane impressed by Yamal as Bayern Munich star hints at possible Champions League clash with Barcelona

Harry Kane impressed by Yamal as Bayern Munich star hints at possible Champions League clash with Barcelona

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane praised Lamine Yamal and even imagined a potential showdown against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

Luis Diaz vs. Harry Kane: How star striker’s $29 million compares to Bayern Munich’s new signing’s wages

Luis Diaz vs. Harry Kane: How star striker’s $29 million compares to Bayern Munich’s new signing’s wages

Luis Diaz made a blockbuster move to Bayern Munich, and comparisons didn't doubt to raise regarding his new deal and star's Harry Kane $29 million salary.

Why isn’t Harry Kane playing for Bayern Munich vs Benfica today at the Club World Cup?

Why isn’t Harry Kane playing for Bayern Munich vs Benfica today at the Club World Cup?

Harry Kane will not start for Bayern Munich in today’s Group C finale against Benfica at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Though not injured, Kane is being rested by head coach Vincent Kompany, likely to preserve him for the knockout stages.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Leagues Cup

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Leagues Cup

LA Galaxy take on Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals. Find out all the key details on when, where, and how to watch this must-see matchup live in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo