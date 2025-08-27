Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr reportedly targeting $40 millon elite signing from Europe

After a season that fell short of expectations, Al Nassr is using the summer break to strengthen ahead of the upcoming campaign. The Saudi Pro League side, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, finished third last season—missing out on qualification for Asia’s top club competition—and is determined to take a step forward under new manager Jorge Jesus.

The challenge is steep. Rivals Al-Ittihad and Al Hilal remain strong, while Al Qadsiah has invested heavily to become a legitimate contender. For Al Nassr, simply maintaining last year’s level won’t be enough. That is why the club is building around Ronaldo with high-profile reinforcements.

The signing of João Félix already gives Ronaldo a creative, high-caliber attacking partner, a player capable of breaking down defenses and linking up effectively in the final third. But the Portuguese superstar isn’t satisfied with just one new arrival. Reports from Saudi Arabia suggest Ronaldo has asked the club to pursue another forward: Mason Greenwood.

At just 23 years old, Greenwood is enjoying the best form of his career. After leaving Manchester United following a legal case in which charges of alleged assault were eventually dropped in 2023, he rebuilt his career in Spain with Getafe before earning a permanent move to Olympique de Marseille in 2024.

Greenwood’s rise in France

Marseille paid €26 million for Greenwood, and the investment has already paid dividends. According to Transfermarkt, his value has since risen to around €40 million—a figure that Al Nassr’s financial power could easily cover.

In the 2024–25 season, Greenwood posted his most productive numbers to date: 22 goals and 4 assists in 36 appearances across competitions. Those performances confirmed his ability to adapt outside the Premier League spotlight and reestablish himself as one of Europe’s most intriguing attacking talents.

Adding Greenwood to a frontline that already includes Ronaldo, Félix, and Sadió Mané would make Al Nassr one of the most feared attacking units in Asia and beyond. For Ronaldo, who has yet to lift a trophy since arriving in Saudi Arabia, this level of reinforcement may be essential to finally bring the club domestic glory.