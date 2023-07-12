Bayern Munich are mulling over a third offer for striker Harry Kane this summer, according to ESPN. Despite Spurs’ new contract offer, the 29-year-old is contemplating his options with the Premier League side. However, if Kane decides to stay with Tottenham, Bayern Munich have a ready-made replacement in mind.

Kane, the English skipper, has had two offers from the Bundesliga champions, the most recent one totaling $87 million. The Bavarian club’s upper management may want to increase their price to seal the transaction.

After the 2023-24 season, the Englishman’s contract in North London will expire, and as a result, he intends to join the Munich giants this summer. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel reportedly met with Kane in London weeks ago. The German giants piqued the striker’s interest in joining thanks to the prospect of trophy contention.

Bayern to look elsewhere if Spurs don’t want to sell Kane

Despite ongoing negotiations, the two teams have not reached an agreement yet since they have different opinions on Kane’s worth. Bayern reportedly has a backup option in Julian Alvarez of Manchester City.

Even though their first target is Harry Kane, they are still considering acquiring Julian Alvarez as a backup plan in case they cannot do so, Sport Bild’s Christian Falk has reported.

Would Julian Alvarez want to leave Manchester City?

Alvarez, who had to play second fiddle to Erling Haaland at the Etihad Stadium last season, has drawn attention from the German champions. Although the 23-year-old is widely regarded as one of the game’s best young attackers, he only started half of his 49 games in his first season with the Citizens.

Thus, he has been linked to many clubs that may provide him with more consistent playing time. The German journalist did clarify, though, that City had no plans to offload the Argentine rising star this summer. On the other hand, the World Cup champion is reportedly content in his role with the team.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd