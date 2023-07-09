A new and better offer from Bayern Munich for Tottenham striker Harry Kane is reportedly on the horizon. However, it won’t be as large as was originally speculated.

It’s unclear what will happen to the striker when he heads back to training on Thursday, one day before Spurs depart for their pre-season tour of Australia, Thailand, and Singapore.

Since this is Kane’s final year at Spurs, he may decide to depart this offseason. The North London club will have to sell him if he does not want to renegotiate his contract since they cannot afford to let him go on a free transfer in 2024.

Manchester United failed in bid to lure Kane

There have been discussions between Manchester United and Spurs about the prospect of signing Kane. Spurs’ asking price of $128 million was too much for them to consider.

Since the England star is still under contract and will turn 30 at the end of July, the Red Devils reportedly don’t believe he should command such a high price.

Bayern’s new offer way below Spurs’ expectations

However, with Bayern Munich showing interest, Spurs may still lose their best player.

After facing him when managing Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel is now a huge admirer of the Englishman. Sadio Mane has not lived up to expectations in Germany, thus Bayern still needs a top center striker to replace Robert Lewandowski’s goals.

The Bavarians began pursuing Kane on June 27, presenting a formal bid of $77 million with add-ons. Spurs promptly turned this offer down. As soon as they secured a ‘deal in principle’ with Kane, rumors began to circulate that they would make a second approach for around $103 million with add-ons. This would have been a major step toward satisfying Spurs’ requirements.

However, the Daily Mail reports that Bayern’s revised offer is still not very attractive. Instead, they predict the final tally will be $87 million (including incentives). It’s believed that this is likely to be Bayern’s last move. Since he will be a free agent after next season, they don’t see the sense in shelling out much more money for the 84-cap international.

