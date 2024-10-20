Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly setting their sights on Sporting manager Ruben Amorim as a potential future managerial candidate. Both clubs, whose current managers’ futures are uncertain, may soon be on the lookout for a new leader. Pep Guardiola‘s contract at City nearing its expiration and Erik ten Hag’s tenure at United is under scrutiny. Thus, the competition to secure Amorim’s services could intensify.

The Spaniard’s contract with the Citizens will expire at the end of the ongoing season. However, there has been no clear indication that the Spanish manager will extend his stay at the Etihad. After nearly a decade of success in Manchester, Guardiola might seek a new challenge. The uncertainty surrounding his future has naturally led City to explore potential replacements. As a result, Ruben Amorim has emerged as a strong candidate.

Amorim, 39, has earned a reputation as one of Europe’s brightest managerial prospects thanks to his success at Sporting CP. Since joining the Lisbon-based club in 2020, he has revitalized the team. Thus, guiding them to a Primeira Liga title in 2021 and consistently keeping them competitive domestically and in European competitions.

Hugo Viana’s move to City instrumental?

City will soon welcome Hugo Viana, who now serves as Sporting’s director of football. Viana will replace Txiki Begiristain as the Sky Blues’ sporting director in 2025. Viana and Amorim have a strong working relationship, having enjoyed success together at Sporting. The potential reunion of the duo in Manchester has led to growing rumors that he could be Guardiola’s successor.

Christian Falk, a well-known reporter for Sky Germany, reinforced these rumors. He claims: “Ruben Amorim is not only on the list at Manchester City as a possible replacement for Pep Guardiola, but Manchester United in particular are also interested in him.”

United’s strategy to foil City’s Amorim ambitions

While City’s pursuit of Amorim is becoming more public, Manchester United have quietly been monitoring the manager’s situation as well. United’s current manager, Erik ten Hag, has faced increased pressure due to the team’s underwhelming start to the 2024-25 season. Despite the Dutchman leading the club to an FA Cup victory in his first season, United’s recent performances have sparked concerns about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

According to reports, they have already made specific inquiries about Amorim’s situation at Sporting. The Red Devils are considering potential managerial options in case they decide to part ways with the Dutchman. Although, they are currently giving him more time to turn things around.

The Express further elaborated on the situation, stating: “United have placed Amorim on their hit list in preparation for Erik ten Hag’s possible departure. The Dutchman is being given more time to turn things around at Old Trafford despite overseeing a miserable start to the season.”

Their interest in Amorim reflects the club’s desire to be proactive, ensuring that they are prepared for any managerial change. Amorim’s track record of developing young talent and his tactical acumen are qualities that align with United’s long-term vision.

Despite the swirling rumors about his future, the 49-year-old has shown no desire to leave Portugal during the winter transfer window. Christian Falk mentioned that Amorim “is not planning a move in winter since he has big ambitions with Sporting”. However, the manager’s contract until 2026, includes a release clause that clubs could trigger as early as next summer. This clause opens the door for both Manchester United and Manchester City to make formal moves if they decide to pursue the Portuguese coach.

