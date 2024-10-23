Soccer legends Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney may soon be entering a new arena—literally. The two sports icons are reportedly in talks for a potential boxing match. A reunion between these two ex-colleagues in the ring to settle scores has both soccer and boxing fans giddy with excitement.

While Ibrahimovic and Rooney are known for their soccer careers, both have strong ties to the world of combat sports. Zlatan, in particular, has a background in martial arts. A former kickboxer and honorary black belt in taekwondo, his interest in combat sports is far from casual. Misfits Boxing promoter Mams Taylor confirmed that the Swedish striker would want to step into the boxing ring. “I’ve tried to convince Zlatan, and he can fight. He’s seen a lot of Misfits fights, and he’s followed it”. The Swede’s agility and experience in kickboxing make him a formidable potential contender.

Wayne Rooney, on the other hand, has long been vocal about his passion for boxing. Known for his aggressive playing style on the pitch, Rooney’s physicality has always set him apart. Taylor also revealed that Rooney was close to making his debut in a Misfits Boxing event recently. He said, “Rooney’s always loved boxing, and we’ve had talks about it. It’s only a matter of time before it materializes”. Rooney’s stockier, heavyweight frame contrasts sharply with Ibrahimovic’s leaner, more agile build, making the fight an intriguing prospect.

Teammates turned opponents?

The prospect of a boxing match between Ibrahimovic and Rooney is particularly tantalizing due to their shared history. The two legends were once teammates at Manchester United under manager Jose Mourinho. During their time together at Old Trafford, they won several major titles, including the Europa League, League Cup, and Community Shield. However, this time, they won’t be working together but standing on opposite sides of the ring, prepared to trade blows instead of passes.

The unique chemistry they built during their time at Manchester United will undoubtedly add another layer of intrigue to the fight. Both players are known for their fierce competitiveness on the pitch, and that rivalry could translate into the boxing ring. This could be more than just an exhibition match—it could be a clash of egos and pride.

A potential fight between Ibrahimovic and Rooney promises to be more than just a typical celebrity boxing event. These aren’t just stars looking for attention in retirement. Both players have taken their athletic conditioning seriously even after hanging up their boots. Even at the age of 42, Ibrahimovic continues to garner attention for his remarkable physical fitness. Despite retiring, he has maintained a strict fitness regime, regularly posting workout videos on his social media. Wayne Rooney, at 38, has similarly kept in shape while managing his career as a coach, currently in charge of Plymouth Argyle.

New chapter in their careers

Both men’s contrasting fighting styles will make for an exhilarating contest. Ibrahimovic’s height, reach, and agility could give him an edge in terms of movement and precision, while Rooney’s stockier build and raw power may give him the advantage in close-quarter exchanges. As Taylor noted, “Pairing Zlatan’s finesse with Rooney’s brute strength would make for quite the contest.”

While both men have already cemented their legacies in soccer, this potential boxing match represents a new chapter in their athletic journeys. Ibrahimovic, who retired in 2023 and now serves as a senior advisor at AC Milan, clearly still has the competitive fire burning inside him.

Rooney, who has transitioned into management, also seems eager for a fresh challenge. Their possible showdown in the boxing ring could be a testament to their enduring competitive spirits.

