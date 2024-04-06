Everything seems to fall into place for Xabi Alonso to be the next Real Madrid boss from the summer of 2025.

Several top European teams have been keeping tabs on Alonso recently, thanks to his excellent play for Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen have gone undefeated in all competitions this season under the guidance of the Spaniard. What’s more, they now sit atop the Bundesliga, 13 points ahead of Bayern Munich.

Three clubs—Barcelona, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich—were said to be interested in hiring the Spaniard as their manager for the next season. The winter news that Jurgen Klopp will be stepping down at Liverpool came as a big surprise. For this reason, Alonso was considered a front-runner to succeed him.

Xavi also confirmed his departure from Barcelona at the same time. Regardless, the team has been making an effort to convince him to remain. While the Catalan club is still getting ready for the ex-midfielder to go, rumors have it that his fellow countryman is among the candidates in the running for the position.

Bayern Munich, another of Xabi’s previous teams, was trying to entice him in some manner. Earlier in the season, they had already decided to part ways with Thomas Tuchel once the campaign concludes.

One man’s loss, another man’s gain?

Unfortunately for all of these teams, Alonso recently made it clear that he would remain with Bayer Leverkusen, dealing a major blow to their hopes. But it does leave next year as a potential year for Los Blancos. Finally, at the year’s close, Carlo Ancelotti extended his contract until 2026, ensuring that he would be in charge for another year.

In 2021, the experienced manager made a triumphant comeback to Real Madrid. His contributions have been important in their success since then. Los Blancos have won La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, Copa del Rey, and the Champions League in his second stint.

At the moment, Ancelotti’s squad has eight points on Barcelona in La Liga and has advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals. It is possible, nevertheless, that he will stand down in the summer of 2025 to allow Alonso to take over. The 42-year-old is reportedly their first candidate to replace Ancelotti, and an approach next summer is not out of the question.

Madrid players already know who they want as next coach

Based on what Relevo have revealed, the 42-year-old is already making waves inside the Real Madrid dressing room. A significant portion of the team thinks that, after his tenure at Leverkusen ends, the manager intends to take over as coach of the Whites. They attribute his decision to stay put and turn down offers from Bayern Munich and Liverpool to that same reason.

Real Madrid’s 2025 acquisition of Alonso is a logical one. At the present time, he is among the world’s top managers. Also, Alonso would be able to join as Ancelotti could either retire or move to the less-hectic schedule of international coaching.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Jan Huebner : IMAGO / Alterphotos