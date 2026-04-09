Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal issues a stern warning to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals: ‘This isn’t over’

Even though Barcelona arrived as clear favorites, Atlético Madrid managed to defeat them 2–0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Hansi Flick’s team failed to convert the numerous chances they created, leaving Marcus Rashford exposed. Nevertheless, Lamine Yamal has sent a positive message to the Culers, while also issuing a clear warning to the Colchoneros ahead the second leg.

After the defeat against the Colchoneros, Lamine Yamal sent a message of encouragement to Barcelona, issuing a warning for the second leg. “This isn’t over, Culers. We’ll give everything in the return match. All united, always,” he posted, via Instagram. With this, the Spaniard prepares himself for an anticipated comeback of a two-goal difference at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the Champions League.

Despite not scoring against Atlético Madrid, Lamine dominated on the pitch, being Barcelona’s most decisive player. He not only shone in dribbling but also constantly created space for his teammates. Nevertheless, Marcus Rashford and Dani Olmo were unable to convert all the opportunities generated by the 18-year-old star, cutting off any offensive possibilities.

With Pau Cubarsí’s sending off, the Blaugrana lost full control of the game, conceding a free-kick goal from Julián Álvarez. Despite this, they dominated offensively, having more shots on goal and being the brighter team. For this reason, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona could be aiming for a comeback, relying on greater accuracy in front of goal, which could see the Dani Olmo–Fermín López duo deployed again.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is tackled by Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Lamine Yamal may need to take a scoring role in Barcelona’s offense

Throughout the season, Lamine Yamal has proven to be the key axis of Barcelona’s offense. He is not only decisive in dribbling but also opens up space for his teammates. Nevertheless, the Blaugrana are not at their best in scoring, suffering from dips in form from their forwards, as neither Robert Lewandowski nor Ferran Torres are shining. For this reason, the 18-year-old star will need to take on a more goal-oriented role.

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see also Julian Alvarez’s stunning free-kick goal leads Atletico Madrid to 2-0 win over Barcelona in UCL quarterfinal

Needing to overturn a two-goal deficit, the Blaugrana require scoring power more than ever. For this reason, Fermín López and Dani Olmo could take center stage creatively, while Lamine will need to excel in front of goal. As the team’s top scorer, the 18-year-old star has already shown his scoring ability, so he will need to step up at the forefront on this occasion.

Frenkie de Jong’s comeback may prove differential for Barcelona

Ahead of the first leg in the Champions League quarterfinals, Hansi Flick had to cope with the difficult absence of Frenkie de Jong in midfield. While Eric García emerged as a decent solution, he was unable to shine offensively, limiting the team’s progression. The Dutchman is set to get playing time against Espanyol, creating significant opportunities to start in the second leg against Atlético Madrid.

If Frenkie manages to start in the second leg, the Blaugrana would gain consistency in midfield, as well as an ideal partner for playmaking. This would allow Lamine Yamal and Rashford to receive the ball further up the pitch, creating more opportunities to score and push for a comeback. Nevertheless, Fermín López might need to step up, shining once again offensively, breaking Atlético Madrid’s defense.

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