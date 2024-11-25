Since joining Manchester City in the 2015-16 season, Kevin De Bruyne has established himself as one of the world’s top players and the creative heartbeat of Pep Guardiola’s dominant teams. However, with his contract nearing its expiration, the Belgian playmaker recently addressed his future at the club, offering a key update on his situation.

De Bruyne’s current deal is set to expire in June 2025. With just seven months left in the 2024-25 season, no progress has been made on a potential renewal. Speaking on Monday’s pre-match press conference, De Bruyne admitted uncertainty about his future.

“I honestly don’t know. I knew talks would happen but I unfortunately had the (injury) against Brentford and I put everything to the side, I thought I would be out for two or three days but I ended up being (out) for eight or nine weeks so for the moment I want to get better first and see how I am,” said the Belgium midfielder.

The injury De Bruyne suffered against Brentford on September 14 has not only disrupted his season but also delayed contract discussions. The midfielder gave a candid update on his recovery:

“Every time I would shoot the ball I would get a lot of pain,” he added. “I was trying to find methods to get my power back but it took a long time to get better and actually it only got better on Friday, I can’t explain it, I don’t know why, and now the last few days it’s been better.”

De Bruyne, a two-time PFA Player of the Year, has struggled to find his rhythm this season. Of the 19 matches City has played so far, he has featured in just nine, logging only 442 minutes. Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Feyenoord will be another chance for the 33-year-old to showcase his fitness and make his case for a contract renewal.

Pep Guardiola addressed De Bruyne’s situation

Pep Guardiola, who was instrumental in bringing De Bruyne to City from Wolfsburg for a then-club record fee of $89 million, remains hopeful about the midfielder’s future. Despite De Bruyne’s injury struggles, his impact on the pitch has always been undeniable.

With star midfielder Rodri currently sidelined, Guardiola is eager to see De Bruyne return to form. However, he acknowledged that the final decision on De Bruyne’s future would be made with both the player’s and the club’s best interests in mind.

“I don’t know. That is up to Kevin. Whether that is the end of the next one, or the next one, or the next one. Like David Silva, he will decide when is best for him and the team. He will not want to be in the position where he can’t play every three days. When he’s available, he has to play,” Guardiola said regarding De Bruyne’s contract situation