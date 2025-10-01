Trending topics:
Comments

PSG secure last-minute victory vs Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Nuno Mendes of Paris Saint-Germain.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Nuno Mendes of Paris Saint-Germain.

In one of the most anticipated clashes of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League first round, Barcelona lost 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic.

Barcelona came into this matchup in top form, riding a five-game winning streak across all competitions. They climbed to the top of the La Liga standings last weekend and kicked off their European campaign with a solid 2–1 victory over Newcastle.

PSG were in similarly strong shape. They lead Ligue 1, sharing the top spot with Olympique Lyonnais and sitting just one point ahead of Olympique Marseille. In the Champions League, PSG made a dominant statement with a 4–0 win over Atalanta, firmly establishing themselves as favorites to defend their title.

Given this scenario, the French side showed a slight edge that became clear in the final minutes. Ferran Torres had put Barcelona ahead, but PSG came back with goals from Senny Mayulu just before halftime and Gonçalo Ramos deep into stoppage time to secure the win.

Thanks for joining us!

That wraps up our live blog coverage of PSG’s 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. See you next time!

Full-time!

Paris Saint-Germain secured a valuable 2-1 away victory against Barcelona.

90’ – GOOOOOAAAAL FOR PSG!!! (1-2)

Hakimi delivered a brilliant assist to Gonçalo Ramos, who finished with precision to give PSG the lead.

87’ – Yellow card for Hakimi (1-1)

The PSG defender was booked.

85’ – Final substitution for Barcelona (1-1)

Andreas Christensen comes on to replace Eric Garcia.

82’ – Great chance for PSG! (1-1)

Kang-in Lee made a brilliant run that ended with a shot hitting the post.

79’ – Substitutions for PSG (1-1)

Barcola and Mayulu make way for Kang-in Lee and Quentin Ndjantou.

78’ – Fourth substitution for Barcelona (1-1)

Marc Bernal comes on to replace Pedri.

77’ – Another booking for Barcelona (1-1)

Marc Casado was shown a yellow card.

71’ – First substitution for PSG (1-1)

Gonçalo Ramos replaces Fabian Ruiz.

70’ – Triple substitution for Barcelona (1-1)

Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado, and Robert Lewandowski come on to replace Gerard Martin, Dani Olmo, and Marcus Rashford.

69’ – Ruiz takes a shot (1-1)

Fabian Ruiz fired from outside the box, but Szczesny handled it comfortably.

63’ – PSG escape trouble! (1-1)

Dani Olmo had a golden opportunity, but Zabarnyi made a goal-line clearance to deny him.

56’ – Second booking for Barcelona (1-1)

Dani Olmo was shown a yellow card for a foul on Mbaye.

52’ – Another chance for PSG! (1-1)

Barcola got past Gerard Martin and fired a shot, but Szczesny came up with the save.

51’ – First chance of the second half (1-1)

Mbaye produced a great individual effort but finished with a weak shot.

Second half underway!

Barcelona and PSG are tied 1-1.

Halftime (1-1)

Barcelona and PSG are tied 1–1, with goals from Ferran Torres and Senny Mayulu.

43’ – First yellow card for PSG (1-1)

Nuno Mendes was booked for a foul on Lamine Yamal.

41’ – Barcelona in trouble (1-1)

Since the equalizer, PSG have taken control. Bradley Barcola came close to scoring a second goal.

37’ – GOOOOAAAL FOR PSG! (1-1)

Nuno Mendes created the chance with a great individual run and set up Mayulu, who took his time and calmly finished with his left foot to level the score.

31’ – First booking of the match (1-0)

Frenkie De Jong was shown a yellow card after committing a foul on Nuno Mendes.

29’ – PSG nearly equalize (1-0)

Hakimi struck a free kick from the edge of the box that forced a brilliant save from Szczesny.

25’ – Barcelona close to a second! (1-0)

Dani Olmo fired from outside the box, and after a deflection, the ball went just wide of the post.

19’ – GOOOOAL FOR BARCELONA! (1-0)

Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Marcus Rashford combined brilliantly to set up Ferran Torres, who found himself one-on-one with Chevalier. The forward calmly slotted it home with a soft right-footed finish to make it 1–0.

14’ – Big chance for Barcelona! (0-0)

Brilliant assist from Lamine Yamal to Ferran Torres, who rounded goalkeeper Chevalier and took the shot—but Zabarnyi made a goal-line clearance to keep it out.

13’ – First chance for PSG! (0-0)

Zabarnyi connected with a header off a corner kick, but his effort sailed well over the crossbar.

10’ – Barcelona controlling possession (0-0)

In the opening minutes, the hosts are dominating possession but have yet to create any real chances near the opposing box.

Last-minute change for PSG!

Joao Neves is not part of the starting lineup despite being officially announced by PSG. His spot in the team is taken by Warren Zaire-Emery.

The match has started!

Barcelona and PSG are now underway in the Champions League.

Head-to-head between Barcelona and PSG

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are perfectly even in their head-to-head meetings. They have faced each other 14 times in international competitions, with each team recording five wins and four draws. Both sides have also scored 27 goals apiece.

Their most recent encounter came in the 2023–24 Champions League quarterfinals, where PSG advanced with a 6–4 aggregate win—losing 3–2 in Paris and winning 4–1 in Spain.

Why is Ousmane Dembele not playing for PSG vs Barcelona?

One notable absence from PSG’s lineup is Ousmane Dembele. The French winger, who recently won the 2025 Ballon d’Or, was left out of the squad for the clash against Barcelona as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered while on international duty with the French national team in early September.

The referee for Barcelona vs PSG

Michael Oliver will officiate Wednesday’s Champions League clash. The 40-year-old English referee has previously overseen four Barcelona matches (two draws, one win, and one loss) and five PSG games (three wins, one draw, and one loss).

Match officiating team:

Referee: Michael Oliver

First assistant: Stuart Burt

Second assistant: James Mainwaring

Fourth official: Andrew Madley

VAR: Jarred Gillet

AVAR: Bastian Dankert

What happened to Raphinha and Lewandowski?

Barcelona’s starting XI features two major absences. Raphinha is unavailable due to a hamstring injury he sustained last week during the La Liga match against Real Oviedo.

Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, is not dealing with any physical issues. However, head coach Hansi Flick opted to start Ferran Torres at center forward for the match against PSG, leaving the Polish star on the bench.

PSG starting XI confirmed!

Head coach Luis Enrique has named the following lineup to take on Barcelona: Lucas Chevalier; Achraf Hakimi, Illia Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Ibrahim Mbaye, Senny Mayulu, Bradley Barcola.

Barcelona starting XI confirmed!

Head coach Hansi Flick has selected the following lineup to face PSG: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Marcus Rashford.

Where are Barcelona and PSG playing?

Wednesday’s match between Barcelona and PSG will take place at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic, Catalonia. This is currently the home stadium for Los Blaugranas while the Camp Nou undergoes renovations, with its official reopening scheduled in the coming days.

The Montjuic stadium was originally inaugurated in 1929 and underwent major renovations in the late 1980s. It served as the home of Espanyol from 1997 to 2009 and has been used by Barcelona since the summer of 2023. The venue currently holds a capacity of 55,000 spectators.

A general view of the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

A general view of the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will face off at 3:00 PM (ET).

You can watch the Champions League match live on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, and DAZN.

Barcelona and PSG face off in a key Champions League clash

Welcome to our live blog for the match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 2 of the league phase in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League. Stay tuned for major developments and live minute-by-minute action!

