PSG secure last-minute victory vs Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26

In one of the most anticipated clashes of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League first round, Barcelona lost 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic.

Barcelona came into this matchup in top form, riding a five-game winning streak across all competitions. They climbed to the top of the La Liga standings last weekend and kicked off their European campaign with a solid 2–1 victory over Newcastle.

PSG were in similarly strong shape. They lead Ligue 1, sharing the top spot with Olympique Lyonnais and sitting just one point ahead of Olympique Marseille. In the Champions League, PSG made a dominant statement with a 4–0 win over Atalanta, firmly establishing themselves as favorites to defend their title.

Given this scenario, the French side showed a slight edge that became clear in the final minutes. Ferran Torres had put Barcelona ahead, but PSG came back with goals from Senny Mayulu just before halftime and Gonçalo Ramos deep into stoppage time to secure the win.