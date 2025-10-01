Why is Raphinha not playing for Barcelona vs. PSG in the UEFA Champions League?

When Raphinha was spotted missing from Barcelona’s matchday squad for the blockbuster UEFA Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain, eyebrows were raised across Europe. In a tie that pits the Spanish champion against the holder of Europe’s crown, every player counts. But for Barcelona, one of their most dynamic attacking outlets has been ruled out on a night where his energy and creativity would have been invaluable.

The Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic is set to witness a clash befitting a final, with Hansi Flick’s rejuvenated side seeking revenge for previous heartbreaks against PSG. The Parisian club, led by former Barca boss Luis Enrique, arrives as treble winners, riding high on the confidence it gained from last season’s final 5-0 thrashing of Inter.

Barcelona, meanwhile, began its Champions League campaign strongly with a 2-1 victory at Newcastle, thanks to a brace from Marcus Rashford. The Catalan side has momentum in both La Liga and Europe—but one glaring absence could shift the balance. Without Raphinha, the Blaugrana’s plans required late reshaping.

Reason for Raphinha’s absence revealed

The Brazilian winger picked up a hamstring injury during last weekend’s 3-1 La Liga win over Real Oviedo, forcing him off in the 66th minute. Medical tests revealed a strain to the middle third of the biceps femoris in his right thigh. The club’s official statement read: “Raphinha has suffered a hamstring injury… He is expected to be sidelined for around three weeks.”

This injury could not have come at a worse time. Not only does it rule him out of the PSG clash, but it also sidelines him for key domestic fixtures against Real Sociedad and Girona. The expectation is that he could make his return by mid-October, just in time for decisive encounters on the club’s calendar.

How it can affect the game

Raphinha is not alone in the treatment room. Barcelona’s injury list has grown alarmingly in recent weeks. Goalkeeper Joan Garcia sustained a meniscus tear against Oviedo and will undergo surgery, sidelining him for at least a month. First-choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is still recovering from back problems, while midfielders Gavi and Fermin Lopez remain unavailable.

Moreover, Raphinha’s absence in particular will sting. The Brazilian has become a vital part of Flick’s rotation in attack, his pace and directness stretching defences. Without him, the onus will fall on Rashford, Roony Bardghji, and the returning Lamine Yamal, who has recently shaken off his own fitness concerns.

