No direct Lamine Yamal clash: Why is Ousmane Dembele not playing for PSG vs. Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League?

When Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele are mentioned in the same sentence, the soccer world takes notice. The Ballon d’Or runner-up and the reigning Ballon d’Or winner represent different generations but share a stage of extraordinary talent. That is why their anticipated duel in the UEFA Champions League between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain had captured so much imagination—until it was confirmed that Dembele would not feature in this blockbuster clash.

The meeting at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys has been billed in Spain as “the final that came close to happening”, recalling how close Barcelona came to facing PSG in last year’s Champions League showpiece. With the Catalan side under Hansi Flick showing ruthless form and the Parisians still basking in the glow of their first European Cup triumph, this fixture had all the ingredients of a modern classic.

But with Dembele missing, the spectacle loses one of its most fascinating storylines. Thus, one of the main storylines, the first head-to-head since the Frenchman narrowly beat the Spaniard to the Ballon d’Or, will not be played out on the pitch.

Reason behind Dembele’s absence

PSG recently confirmed that Ousmane Dembele, fresh off winning soccer’s highest individual honor, would miss the trip to Spain. The French star is sidelined with a serious hamstring injury sustained during international duty earlier this month.

Tweet placeholder

On September 7, the Red-and-Blues issued a statement declaring: “Ousmane Dembele will be unavailable for approximately six weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained on France duty.” The injury timeline means his return is still at least two weeks away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ballon d’Or winner himself tried to reassure fans. “It is going well. I will be back very soon,” he told French television after receiving his trophy and presenting it to the team’s supporters during their victory over Auxerre.

How it can affect the game

Dembele’s absence is not just symbolic—it is a major tactical blow. For Enrique, losing his most prized asset adds to an already daunting injury list. Alongside him, PSG will also be without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, and captain Marquinhos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s more, the absence is doubly poignant given his history. In 2023, he left Barcelona after six seasons marked by flashes of brilliance but dogged by inconsistency. Few predicted he would ascend to world-beating status at PSG.