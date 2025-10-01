Trending topics:
Why is Robert Lewandowski not playing for Barcelona against PSG in Champions League key clash?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on September 28, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on September 28, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

FC Barcelona are set to host Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 2 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League in one of the most highly anticipated games of the group stage. But eyebrows were raised as soon as the lineups were announced, with Robert Lewandowski left out of the starting XI.

Robert Lewandowski will not start against PSG after a technical decision from head coach Hansi Flick. The Polish striker is fit to feature, but just as in the weekend clash with Real Sociedad, the German manager has opted to keep him on the bench.

The move comes after the star forward suffered a hamstring injury in preseason, which forced him to miss the first La Liga game of the campaign. That setback has continued to limit his minutes, with Lewandowski starting just three of Barcelona’s eight games so far this season.

Speaking after Thursday’s game last week against Real Oviedo, Lewandowski explained his current situation to DAZN: “I have patience, there’s no rush, the season is very long and I want to play whenever I’m at 100 percent. I feel very good now, and for the team it’s also important to have all the players available.”

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona (R) celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal with teammate Lamine Yamal (L) during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona (R) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Lamine Yamal (L) during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

Despite the reduced playing time, Lewandowski has still proven his value at 37 years old. He has logged 343 minutes across seven appearances between La Liga and Champions League, an average of 46 per game, yet still scored four goals for the Blaugrana, including his 700th career strike, a clear reminder of his enduring quality and place in football history.

Robert Lewandowski cracks Barcelona’s Top 20 all-time scorers: How close is he to Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez?

Robert Lewandowski cracks Barcelona's Top 20 all-time scorers: How close is he to Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez?

Confirmed lineups for FC Barcelona and PSG

FC Barcelona’s lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.
Head coach: Hansi Flick.

PSG’s lineup (4-3-3): Lucas Chevalier; Achraf Hakimi, Ilya Zabarnyi, William Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Ibrahim Mbaye, Senny Mayulu, Bradley Barcola.
Head coach: Luis Enrique.

